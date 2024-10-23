Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 for the proposal of Sub-Division/Split of the existing Equity Share having a face value of INR 10 each into Equity Shares having a face value of INR 5 each, fully paid up subject to approval of Members of the Company is as enclosed. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 is as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD. (533179) RECORD DATE 01/04/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/03/2024 DR-601/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE262H01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.03.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240321-43 dated March 21,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD. (533179) New ISIN No. INE262H01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-03-2024 (DR- 601/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.03.2024)