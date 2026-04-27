|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2026
|20 Apr 2026
|Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 and recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the said year Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2026
|20 Mar 2026
|Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th March 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2026
|16 Jan 2026
|Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 23rd January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|Modification in the Coupon Rate clause mentioned in the Information Memorandum and/or any other relevant document(s) in relation to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by the Company. Kindly refer to our letter dated 11th November 2025 on the subject. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 51 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we write to inform you that at the Meeting of Committee of Directors (Administration, Authorisation & Finance) (the Committee) of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has approved a modification in the Interest/Coupon Rate clause mentioned in the Information Memorandum and/or any other relevant document(s) in respect of the NCDs issued by the Company with ISINs INE516Y07014 and ISIN INE516Y07063. As per the approved modification, the Interest/Coupon Rate for the above ISINs shall be enhanced by 25 basis points (bps) from the existing rate.
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