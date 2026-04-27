Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 and recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the said year Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.04.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 20 Mar 2026

Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th March 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.03.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2026 16 Jan 2026

Piramal Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 23rd January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 14 Nov 2025