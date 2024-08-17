Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorFinance
Open₹1,975
Prev. Close₹1,964.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹1,975
Day's Low₹1,975
52 Week's High₹2,073.2
52 Week's Low₹1,260
Book Value₹-293.79
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44,768.85
P/E27.48
EPS71.51
Divi. Yield0.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24,964.69
23,364.69
21,364.69
21,364.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8,244.81
-8,360.44
-6,464.82
894.52
Net Worth
16,719.88
15,004.25
14,899.87
22,259.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9,918.48
-8,283.11
917.36
3,316.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
11,253.27
9,103.06
6,470.72
6,606.31
6,038.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,253.27
9,103.06
6,470.72
6,606.31
6,038.61
Other Operating Income
599.22
1,166.5
232.52
0
0
Other Income
1,613.4
478.91
66.02
83.8
80.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajay Piramal
Director
Swati Piramal
Director
Anand Piramal
Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Independent Director
Suhail Nathani
Independent Director
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Managing Director
JAIRAM RAMAMURTHY SRIDHARAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bipin Singh
601 6th Flr Amiti Bldg,
Piramal Corporate Park Kurla W,
Maharashtra - 400070
Tel: 91-22-61066800
Website: http://www.piramalfinance.com
Email: response@dhfl.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Piramal Finance Limited was originally incorporated and registered as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Company Limited on April 11, 1984, as a public limited company. The name of the Company was subseq...
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Reports by Piramal Finance Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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