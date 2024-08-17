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Piramal Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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1,975
(0.54%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:45 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,975
  • Day's High1,975
  • 52 Wk High2,073.2
  • Prev. Close1,964.4
  • Day's Low1,975
  • 52 Wk Low 1,260
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E27.48
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-293.79
  • EPS71.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44,768.85
  • Div. Yield0.56
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Piramal Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹1,975

Prev. Close

₹1,964.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.32

Day's High

₹1,975

Day's Low

₹1,975

52 Week's High

₹2,073.2

52 Week's Low

₹1,260

Book Value

₹-293.79

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44,768.85

P/E

27.48

EPS

71.51

Divi. Yield

0.56

Piramal Finance Ltd Corporate Action

20 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Piramal Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Piramal Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.16%

Non-Promoter- 33.43%

Institutions: 33.43%

Non-Institutions: 20.10%

Custodian: 0.29%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Piramal Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24,964.69

23,364.69

21,364.69

21,364.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8,244.81

-8,360.44

-6,464.82

894.52

Net Worth

16,719.88

15,004.25

14,899.87

22,259.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9,918.48

-8,283.11

917.36

3,316.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

11,253.27

9,103.06

6,470.72

6,606.31

6,038.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,253.27

9,103.06

6,470.72

6,606.31

6,038.61

Other Operating Income

599.22

1,166.5

232.52

0

0

Other Income

1,613.4

478.91

66.02

83.8

80.55

Piramal Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Piramal Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajay Piramal

Director

Swati Piramal

Director

Anand Piramal

Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Independent Director

Suhail Nathani

Independent Director

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Managing Director

JAIRAM RAMAMURTHY SRIDHARAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bipin Singh

Registered Office

601 6th Flr Amiti Bldg,

Piramal Corporate Park Kurla W,

Maharashtra - 400070

Tel: 91-22-61066800

Website: http://www.piramalfinance.com

Email: response@dhfl.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Piramal Finance Limited was originally incorporated and registered as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Company Limited on April 11, 1984, as a public limited company. The name of the Company was subseq...
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Reports by Piramal Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Piramal Finance Ltd share price today?

The Piramal Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1975 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piramal Finance Ltd is ₹44768.85 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piramal Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piramal Finance Ltd is 27.48 and 1.57 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piramal Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piramal Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piramal Finance Ltd is ₹1260 and ₹2073.2 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Piramal Finance Ltd?

Piramal Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 143.71%, 3 Years at -70.01%, 1 Year at 48.48%, 6 Month at 33.31%, 3 Month at 11.64% and 1 Month at -2.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piramal Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piramal Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.16 %
Institutions - 33.44 %
Public - 20.10 %

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