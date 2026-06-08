To the Members of Piramal Finance Limited

(formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Piramal Finance Limited (formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, the relevant circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time (RBI Guidelines) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to Note 42B to the accompanying standalone financial statements which states that the Company has disclosed Rs. 216,957 lakhs as fair value adjustment under ‘Other non-financial liabilities in line with the presentation prescribed in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated 7 June 2021 in respect of assets and liabilities acquired by the Company through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), which is different from the presentation requirements of Ind AS 32, Financial Instruments Presentation, that requires such fair value adjustments to be netted off with the gross book value of corresponding assets.

5. We draw attention to note 53 (a) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, which describes that the Board of Directors has approved conversion of the Company from a Housing Finance Company (HFC) to Non-Banking Financial Company-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) in its meeting held on 8 May 2024.

The Company received its Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Non-Banking Financial Company - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 4, 2025. On the same day, it surrendered its CoR as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) and accordingly Principal Business Criteria (PBC) requirement is no longer required w.e.f. April 04, 2025. Since the Company was classified as HFC as of March 31, 2025, its financial statements have been prepared accordingly, including all disclosures applicable to an HFC. Further, the Companys name has been changed from Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited to Piramal Finance Limited, effective March 22, 2025.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matter.

Key Audit Matters

6. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

7. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Expected Credit Loss allowance on financial assets Our audit focused on assessing the appropriateness of the models used including managements judgment and estimates used in the expected credit loss assessment through procedures that included, but were not limited to, the following: Refer note 2.(iv) for material accounting policy and note 47.4 for financial disclosures in the accompanying financial statements • Considered the Companys accounting policies for expected credit loss of financial assets and assessed compliance of the policies in terms of Ind AS 109. As at 31 March 2025, the Company has reported gross loan assets of Rs. 62,32,970 lakhs against which an impairment loss allowance of Rs. 4,98,457 lakhs has been recognised based on the Expected Credit Loss ("ECL) approach as laid down under ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments (Ind AS 109). • Understood managements processes, systems and controls implemented in relation to ECL allowance process. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls over such process. The estimation of ECL on financial assets is complex and involves significant management judgement and estimates, including the following: • Assessed the governance framework over validation and implementation as per approval from Board of Directors. • Models used to estimate ECL are inherently judgmental with high estimation uncertainty which involves determining Probability of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD) and Exposure at Default (EAD). • Obtained an understanding of the models adopted by the Company including the key inputs and assumptions. Since modelling assumptions and parameters are based on historical as well as external data, we assessed whether the same were relevant and representative of current circumstances. • Completeness and accuracy of the data from internal and external sources used in the models. • On sample basis tested the completeness and accuracy of the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with the underlying books of accounts and records; • Ind AS 109 requires the Company to measure ECLs on a forward-looking basis reflecting future economic conditions. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the economic scenario used and probability weights applied to them. • Evaluated whether the methodology applied by the Company is compliant with the requirements of the relevant accounting standards and confirmed that the calculations are performed in accordance with the approved methodology, including mathematical accuracy of the workings. • Qualitative adjustments are made by the Management to the results obtained from • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures made in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and related RBI circulars and guidelines. ECL models to address any identified impairment or emerging trends as well as risks not captured by models. These adjustments are inherently subjective and significant management judgement is involved in estimating these amounts. • In respect of purchased or originated credit impaired financial assets, cumulative changes, at the portfolio level, in lifetime expected credit losses since initial recognition are recognised as a loss allowance. Significant management judgement is applied to assess such changes. The disclosures prescribed under Ind AS 107 and RBI directives is also an area of focus for the management and auditors. Considering the significance of ECL to the overall financial statements and the degree of managements estimates and judgments involved in this matter that requires significant auditor attention, we have considered expected credit loss allowance on financial assets to be a key audit matter.

Information Technology (IT) systems and controls impacting financial reporting Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included, but were not limited to, the following: The IT environment of the Company is complex and involves a number of independent and interdependent IT systems used in the operations of the In assessing the controls over the IT systems of the Company, we involved our technology specialists to obtain an understanding of the IT environment, IT infrastructure and IT systems. Company for processing and recording a large volume of transactions. As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for the financial reporting process of the Company. We evaluated and tested relevant IT general controls and IT application controls of the ‘in-scope IT systems identified as relevant for our audit of the standalone financial statements and financial reporting process of the Company. Appropriate IT general controls and IT application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data as required, completely, accurately, and consistently for reliable financial reporting. On such “in-scope” IT systems, we have tested key IT general controls with respect to the following domains: We have identified certain key IT systems (in-scope IT systems) which have an impact on the financial reporting process and the related control testing as a key audit matter because of the high level of automation, significant number of systems being used by the Company for processing financial transactions, the complexity of the IT architecture and its impact on the financial records and financial reporting process of the Company. a. User access management, which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password management, sensitive access rights and segregation of duties to ensure that privilege access to applications, operating system and databases in the production environment were granted only to authorized personnel. b. Program change management, which includes controls on moving program changes to production environment as per defined procedures and relevant segregation of environment. c. Other areas that were assessed under the IT control environment included backup management, incident management, batch processing and interfaces. We also evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls within key business processes, which included testing automated calculations, automated accounting procedures, system interfaces, system reconciliation controls and key system generated reports, as applicable. Where control deficiencies were identified, we tested compensating controls or performed alternative audit procedures, where necessary.

Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets Our audit on recoverability of deferred tax assets included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: Refer note 2.(xii) for material accounting policy information and note 10 for financial disclosures in the accompanying financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the managements process and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls with respect to recognition and assessment of recoverability of the deferred tax assets; As at 31 March 2025, the Company has recognised deferred tax assets of Rs. 2,53,245 lakhs on unadjusted tax losses and tax credits. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the accounting policy adopted by the Company in respect of recognition of deferred tax assets in accordance with Ind AS 12, Income Tax; The deferred tax assets have been recognised on the basis of the Companys assessment of availability of sufficient future taxable profits to utilise such unadjusted tax losses and tax credits within the time period allowed under the Income Tax Act, 1961, which is based on forecast of business projections. Such financial projections are inherently subjective and depend on various factors including future market and economic conditions, which involve significant management judgement and estimation. Any change in aforesaid assumptions could have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred tax assets. • Assessed the reasonableness of the period of projections used in the deferred tax asset recoverability assessment in accordance with the time period allowed under the applicable tax laws with respect to utilisation of the said tax losses against future taxable profits; Owing to the materiality of the balances, complexities and significant estimates and judgements involved as described above, we have considered recoverability of deferred tax assets to be a key audit matter The above matter is also considered to be fundamental to the understanding of the users of the financial statements. • Obtained the business projections of future taxable profits estimated by the management and critically reviewed the key assumptions used therein, including future growth rates and relevant economic and industry estimates, based on our understanding of the business and market factors; • Traced the financial projections to approved business plans and assessed efficacy of managements process for financial projections basis past business performance; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of future taxable profits including assessed the impact of estimation uncertainty basis the sensitivity analysis performed by the management on the projections; and • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures included in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

8. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, the relevant circulars, guidelines and directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time (RBI Guidelines) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aqareqate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

17.The Standalone Financial Statement includes the audited financial statement of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 which were audited by one of the current joint auditors (T R Chadha & Co LLP) along with an erstwhile joint auditor (Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP) whose reports dated 08 May 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statement. The said audit report has been furnished to Singhi & Co. and has been relied upon by them for the purpose of audit of the Financial Statement.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

19. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

20. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with (Companies Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, the relevant circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) from time to time (RBI guidelines) except to the extent, as mentioned in note 42B, effect given in accordance with the accounting treatment prescribed in resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide their order dated 7 June 2021 as is more fully described in the said note;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 21(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2025 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our infewngtion and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company, as detailed in note 39(a) to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2025;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2025;

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 56 (vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 56 (viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2025.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year ended 31 March 2025, have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Pursuant to the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, which came into effect from April 1, 2024, and in accordance with the requirements of Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, we report that, based on our audit procedures and the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has duly maintained and preserved the audit trail, as per the applicable statutory requirements for record retention other than the consequential impact of the exception given below: