Board Meeting 30 May 2026 27 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026 together with the Audit Report thereon. Submission of Board outcome with regards to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.06.2026)

Board Meeting 16 May 2026 13 May 2026

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis by way of private placement pursuant to a share swap arrangement for consideration other than cash, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, and to consider other incidental and ancillary matters in connection therewith. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2026, inter alia considered and approved the proposed strategic acquisition / share swap arrangement involving Popees Baby Care Products Limited, subject to applicable approvals. Detailed outcome enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Consider and take note of the new Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies consequent to change of name of the Company; and 2. Consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. In this connection. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 29, 2026, has inter alia taken on record the new Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name of the Company from Hari Govind International Limited to Popees Baby Care India Limited. The detailed outcome of the meeting is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Mar 2026 26 Feb 2026

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for change of name of the Company and other corporate and statutory matters. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03rd March, 2026, inter alia, considered and approved change of name of the Company, reclassification of certain Promoters, Related Party Transactions, proposals under Sections 180(1)(a), 180(1)(c) and 185 of the Companies Act, 2013, opening of Exclusive Brand Outlets under the brand Popees, reconstitution of Board Committees, approval of Postal Ballot Notice, appointment of e-voting agency and authorised signatory. The Board also took note of resignations of Directors effective 14th February, 2026. Detailed Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.03.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with the Limited Review Report. 2. To consider the appointment of Mr. Shaju Thomas (DIN 06412983) as Chairman cum Managing Director. 3. To consider the appointment of Ms. Linta Purayidathil Jose (DIN 06413031) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive). 4. To consider the proposal for change of name of the Company to Popees Baby Care Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies. 5. To consider the appointment of Mr. Abhilash Thekkumpurath as Chief Financial Officer. 6. To consider the appointment of Ms. Divya P. S. as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 7. To consider the establishment of a new corporate office of the Company and obtaining GST registration in this regard. 8.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 07th of February 2026 have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 along with other matters as mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 07.02.2026) Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Unaudited financial results (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.11.2025) The delay occurred due to internal constraints in completing certain financial inputs and confirmations requried for finalising the results. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.12.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 07 2025 to inter alia: a. To rectify issuance/allotment of Equity Shares on preferential basis done on 16th August 2025 to non-promoters. a. Consider and approve the Notice to seek members approval for the aforementioned matters. b. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd. (Company or HGIL) at their Board Meeting held on October 07, 2025 has, considered and approved : 1. Approval and Issuance of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue to the proposed non-promoter of the Company 2. The Board decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday November 03, 2025 at 11:00 am at the registered office. 3. The Board approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and other related to aforesaid matters. 4. Appointment of Mr. Roy Jacob, Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s. Roy Jacob & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, having FCS No.9017 and COP No. 8220 as the scrutinizer for purpose of conducting e-Voting Process in fair and transparent manner (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/10/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2025 16 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16-Aug-2025, allotment of 6,67,500 equity shares on a preferential basis.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025