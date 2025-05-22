Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹157
Prev. Close₹157
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹157
Day's Low₹157
52 Week's High₹218.55
52 Week's Low₹112.62
Book Value₹8.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.84
P/E0
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.54
-1.43
-1.32
Net Worth
3.37
3.46
3.57
3.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.14
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
0
As % of sales
0
0
94.33
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-4.06
0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
216.73
132.29
-64.65
19.88
EBIT growth
216.73
132.29
-64.65
19.88
Net profit growth
214.64
134.65
-64.69
19.72
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,138.7
|481.4
|2,13,595.67
|-163.54
|0.32
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
630.5
|24.67
|18,251.45
|179.07
|0.79
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
145.75
|55.42
|13,979.65
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
496.65
|46.24
|13,019.22
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.93
|33.69
|12,704.22
|102.04
|2.01
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Amridevi H Maniyar
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Jugalkishore Maniyar
Non Executive Director
Sunita J Maniyar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mayur Bhailal Bhanushali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aruna Mahesh Menkudale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reveesh Moolamkuzhiyil Varghese
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rishin Rasheed
Whole-time Director
Aneesh Kumar K Kuniyil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Toral Shah
125 Wardhman Nagar,
Nr Radha Krishna Mandir,
Maharashtra - 440008
Tel: -
Website: http://www.hgil.in
Email: royjacobandco@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Hari Govind International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra vide certificate of incorporation on 31 January, 1989 issued by Registrar of Companies. The C...
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Reports by Popees Baby Care India Ltd
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