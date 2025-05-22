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Popees Baby Care India Ltd Share Price Live

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157
(0.00%)
Jun 16, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open157
  • Day's High157
  • 52 Wk High218.55
  • Prev. Close157
  • Day's Low157
  • 52 Wk Low 112.62
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.02
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Popees Baby Care India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹157

Prev. Close

₹157

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹157

Day's Low

₹157

52 Week's High

₹218.55

52 Week's Low

₹112.62

Book Value

₹8.02

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.84

P/E

0

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Popees Baby Care India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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24 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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24 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Popees Baby Care India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Popees Baby Care India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.15%

Non-Promoter- 27.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Popees Baby Care India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.63

-1.54

-1.43

-1.32

Net Worth

3.37

3.46

3.57

3.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.14

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

0

As % of sales

0

0

94.33

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-4.06

0.06

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

216.73

132.29

-64.65

19.88

EBIT growth

216.73

132.29

-64.65

19.88

Net profit growth

214.64

134.65

-64.69

19.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

Popees Baby Care India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,138.7

481.42,13,595.67-163.540.3211,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

630.5

24.6718,251.45179.070.792,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

145.75

55.4213,979.6527.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

496.65

46.2413,019.2280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.93

33.6912,704.22102.042.011,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Popees Baby Care India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Amridevi H Maniyar

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Jugalkishore Maniyar

Non Executive Director

Sunita J Maniyar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mayur Bhailal Bhanushali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aruna Mahesh Menkudale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reveesh Moolamkuzhiyil Varghese

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rishin Rasheed

Whole-time Director

Aneesh Kumar K Kuniyil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Toral Shah

Registered Office

125 Wardhman Nagar,

Nr Radha Krishna Mandir,

Maharashtra - 440008

Tel: -

Website: http://www.hgil.in

Email: royjacobandco@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Hari Govind International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra vide certificate of incorporation on 31 January, 1989 issued by Registrar of Companies. The C...
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Reports by Popees Baby Care India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Popees Baby Care India Ltd share price today?

The Popees Baby Care India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Baby Care India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popees Baby Care India Ltd is ₹133.84 Cr. as of 16 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popees Baby Care India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popees Baby Care India Ltd is 0 and 19.55 as of 16 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popees Baby Care India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popees Baby Care India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popees Baby Care India Ltd is ₹112.62 and ₹218.55 as of 16 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Popees Baby Care India Ltd?

Popees Baby Care India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.41%, 6 Month at -16.87%, 3 Month at -24.57% and 1 Month at 13.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popees Baby Care India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popees Baby Care India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.85 %

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