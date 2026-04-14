The Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd. (Company or HGIL) at their Board Meeting held on October 07, 2025 has, considered and approved : 1. Approval and Issuance of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue to the proposed non-promoter of the Company 2. The Board decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday November 03, 2025 at 11:00 am at the registered office. 3. The Board approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and other related to aforesaid matters. 4. Appointment of Mr. Roy Jacob, Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s. Roy Jacob & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, having FCS No.9017 and COP No. 8220 as the scrutinizer for purpose of conducting e-Voting Process in fair and transparent manner Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be held on November 03, 2011, attached Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2025) Outcome of EGM held on 03rd Novemeber, 2025 attached Attached Scrutinizer report Proceeding of EGM held on 03rd Nvember, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dataed on: 05.11.2025)