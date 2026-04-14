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Popees Baby Care India Ltd EGM

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Jun 16, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Hari Govind Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/06/2025calendar-icon
17/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM24 Mar 202614 Apr 2026
Enclosed herewith the Notice of the EGM to be held on 14/04/2026 at 11.00 AM through VC Submission of of out come of the EGM held on 14/04/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/04/2026) Submission of voting results of the EGM held on 14/04/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.04.2026)
EGM21 Feb 202621 Feb 2026
Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st February, 2026
EGM7 Oct 20253 Nov 2025
The Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd. (Company or HGIL) at their Board Meeting held on October 07, 2025 has, considered and approved : 1. Approval and Issuance of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue to the proposed non-promoter of the Company 2. The Board decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday November 03, 2025 at 11:00 am at the registered office. 3. The Board approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and other related to aforesaid matters. 4. Appointment of Mr. Roy Jacob, Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s. Roy Jacob & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, having FCS No.9017 and COP No. 8220 as the scrutinizer for purpose of conducting e-Voting Process in fair and transparent manner Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be held on November 03, 2011, attached Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2025) Outcome of EGM held on 03rd Novemeber, 2025 attached Attached Scrutinizer report Proceeding of EGM held on 03rd Nvember, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dataed on: 05.11.2025)

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