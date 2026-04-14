|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Mar 2026
|14 Apr 2026
|Enclosed herewith the Notice of the EGM to be held on 14/04/2026 at 11.00 AM through VC Submission of of out come of the EGM held on 14/04/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/04/2026) Submission of voting results of the EGM held on 14/04/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.04.2026)
|EGM
|21 Feb 2026
|21 Feb 2026
|Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st February, 2026
|EGM
|7 Oct 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|The Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd. (Company or HGIL) at their Board Meeting held on October 07, 2025 has, considered and approved : 1. Approval and Issuance of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue to the proposed non-promoter of the Company 2. The Board decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday November 03, 2025 at 11:00 am at the registered office. 3. The Board approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and other related to aforesaid matters. 4. Appointment of Mr. Roy Jacob, Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s. Roy Jacob & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, having FCS No.9017 and COP No. 8220 as the scrutinizer for purpose of conducting e-Voting Process in fair and transparent manner Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be held on November 03, 2011, attached Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2025) Outcome of EGM held on 03rd Novemeber, 2025 attached Attached Scrutinizer report Proceeding of EGM held on 03rd Nvember, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dataed on: 05.11.2025)
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