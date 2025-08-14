|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2025
|25 Aug 2025
|Submission of 31St Notice of AGM to be held on 16th September 2025 Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th August 2025 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2025 and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Submission of Annual Report containing Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for FY 2024-25 to be held on Tuesday, 16th September 2025 pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/08/2025) Scrutinizer report and Voting results of 31st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.09.2025)
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