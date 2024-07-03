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Popees Cares Ltd Share Price Live

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11.52
(4.92%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open11.52
  • Day's High11.52
  • 52 Wk High48
  • Prev. Close10.98
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 9.94
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Popees Cares Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹11.52

Prev. Close

₹10.98

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹11.52

Day's Low

₹11.52

52 Week's High

₹48

52 Week's Low

₹9.94

Book Value

₹-1.53

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Popees Cares Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2025

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15 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Popees Cares Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Popees Cares Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.62%

Non-Promoter- 78.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Popees Cares Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.04

6.04

6.04

6.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.69

-6.27

-3.83

-3.7

Net Worth

-0.65

-0.23

2.21

2.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

1.28

32.99

5.37

yoy growth (%)

-88.58

-96.1

513.86

179.51

Raw materials

-0.14

-1.03

-32.77

-5.19

As % of sales

98.15

80.28

99.33

96.66

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.17

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.58

-96.1

513.86

179.51

Op profit growth

398.23

-137.73

272.65

-114.23

EBIT growth

398.23

-137.73

272.65

-114.09

Net profit growth

366.16

-142.33

325.04

-111.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

5.36

4.63

3.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.36

4.63

3.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Popees Cares Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,056.05

82.062,64,520.89724.6017,204.5391.3

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,723.45

80.861,45,223.15454.750.154,936.64144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

117.2

83.7154,807.12166.5201,645.4115.03

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

97.9

69.9311,948.9124.380.512,15411.41

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

219.2

154.3711,443.3431.640680.42121.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Popees Cares Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shaju Thomas

E D & Wholetime Director

Linta Purayidathil Jose

Independent Non Exe. Director

Indu Ravindran

Independent Non Exe. Director

SIVADAS CHETTOOR

Independent Non Exe. Director

SURESH THEKKEMALAIKKAL RAMAKRISH ACHARY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumita Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Omkar Mundhra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shanu Jain

Registered Office

Land Marvel Nest F1 3rd Floor,

Indira Nagar,

Tamil Nadu - 600020

Tel: +91-44-64555955

Website: http://www.archanasoftware.com

Email: archanasoftware@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit-1 Luthra Ind Pr,

Safed Pool Andheri E, Andheri Kurla Road,

Mumbai - 400001

Tel: 91-022-28515606

Website: -

Email: sharexindia@vsnl.com

Summary

Popees Cares Limited was initially founded in 1994 and incorporated under the name of Archana Software Limited. The Company was headed by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, I...
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Reports by Popees Cares Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Popees Cares Ltd share price today?

The Popees Cares Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Cares Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popees Cares Ltd is ₹6.99 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popees Cares Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popees Cares Ltd is 0 and -7.49 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popees Cares Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popees Cares Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popees Cares Ltd is ₹9.94 and ₹48 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Popees Cares Ltd?

Popees Cares Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.25%, 3 Years at 61.40%, 1 Year at -75.78%, 6 Month at -20.28%, 3 Month at 2.95% and 1 Month at 4.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popees Cares Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popees Cares Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.38 %

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