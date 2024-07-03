Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRetail
Open₹11.52
Prev. Close₹10.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹11.52
Day's Low₹11.52
52 Week's High₹48
52 Week's Low₹9.94
Book Value₹-1.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.04
6.04
6.04
6.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.69
-6.27
-3.83
-3.7
Net Worth
-0.65
-0.23
2.21
2.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
1.28
32.99
5.37
yoy growth (%)
-88.58
-96.1
513.86
179.51
Raw materials
-0.14
-1.03
-32.77
-5.19
As % of sales
98.15
80.28
99.33
96.66
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.17
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.58
-96.1
513.86
179.51
Op profit growth
398.23
-137.73
272.65
-114.23
EBIT growth
398.23
-137.73
272.65
-114.09
Net profit growth
366.16
-142.33
325.04
-111.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
5.36
4.63
3.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.36
4.63
3.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shaju Thomas
E D & Wholetime Director
Linta Purayidathil Jose
Independent Non Exe. Director
Indu Ravindran
Independent Non Exe. Director
SIVADAS CHETTOOR
Independent Non Exe. Director
SURESH THEKKEMALAIKKAL RAMAKRISH ACHARY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumita Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Omkar Mundhra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shanu Jain
Land Marvel Nest F1 3rd Floor,
Indira Nagar,
Tamil Nadu - 600020
Tel: +91-44-64555955
Website: http://www.archanasoftware.com
Email: archanasoftware@gmail.com
Unit-1 Luthra Ind Pr,
Safed Pool Andheri E, Andheri Kurla Road,
Mumbai - 400001
Tel: 91-022-28515606
Website: -
Email: sharexindia@vsnl.com
Summary
Popees Cares Limited was initially founded in 1994 and incorporated under the name of Archana Software Limited. The Company was headed by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, I...
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Reports by Popees Cares Ltd
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