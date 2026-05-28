|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Koiya International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026 together with the Audit Report thereon. 2. Preferential Issue of Shares 3. Appointment of Additional Director The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Today, i.e. Thursday, 28th May, 2026 has been postponed and adjourned to Friday, 29th May, 2026 due to non-availability of Directors. The agenda items proposed to be considered at the said meeting shall remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2026
|15 Apr 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 15th April, 2026
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2026
|14 Mar 2026
|Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Considering the fund requirement in the company, Board has decided to go for Preferential Issue of shares. We hereby inform you that, in continuation of our intimation dated March 14, 2026 regarding the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 04:30 PM, the said meeting has been deferred/postponed due to non-availability of Independent Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on March 20, 2026 at 04.30 PM has been postponed/deferred due to non-availability of Independent Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 51 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 11th February, 2026 have, inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 at its meeting held on 11th February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2026
|12 Jan 2026
|Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Change of name of the company 2. Any Other item Subject to the approval of Members of the Company in the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and subject to the approval of Central Government name of the Company will be changed from POPEES CARES LIMITED to KOIYA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED; 2) Regularisation of Mr. Saroj Kumar Choudhury (DIN: 11143083) as an Independent Director for term of five years w.e.f. 14-11-2025 to 13-11-2030, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial statements along with the Limited review report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. 2. Proposal to Change the name of the Company 3. Reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th November 2025 Is Postponed To Be Held On 14Th November 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025) Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Submission of Revised Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|A.G.M. & Quarterly Results-Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.the unaudited financial statements along with the Limited review report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 2. the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Boards Report along with all the annexures 3.To fix the day, date, and time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25. 4. shifting of the Registered Office to AMG Towers, No. 28, Lawyer Jaganathan Street, Alandur, Chennai - 600016 5.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th August 2025 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2025 and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
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