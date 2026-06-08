TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 31 st Board s Report of Popees Cares Limited (Formerly known as Archana Software limited ) (herein after referred to as the Company ) and along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st March 2025.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 st March 2025 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Thousands)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 (Rs.) (Rs.) Revenue from Operations Nil Nil Other Income 31.65 Nil Total Income 31.65 Nil Total Expenses 4,215.69 27,993.05 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (4,184.04) (27,993.05) Exceptional & Extra-Ordinary Items - - Tax Expenses Nil (3,528.38) Transfer to Reserves - - Profit/(Loss) after Tax and carried to (4,184.04) (24,464.67) Balance Sheet

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

During the financial year under review, your Company has made loss of Rs. (4,184.04) (Rs. In Thousands) as against loss of Rs.(24,464.67) (Rs. In thousands) in the previous financial year.

3. NATURE OF BUSINESS AND CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

During the financial year under review, the Company expanded its operations under the current management. Notably, steps were taken to align the Companys name with its core objectives and the vision of its Promoters, who are well-established and possess the requisite expertise in the baby care product segments under the brand Popees

The Company through the Postal Ballot received approval of the Members for change of registered office from one state to another, however the Board has not acted upon the same as they are presently exploring various opportunities and government incentives available in the state of Tamil Nadu.

4. THE STATE OF THE COMPANY S AFFAIRS:

During the financial year under review, the Company continued to operate in the baby care product segments. The Board remains confident in the Companys business fundamentals and continues to explore avenues for scaling operations, strengthening financial performance and enhancing shareholder s value.

5. CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 04 th December, 2023 have approved the change of name of the Company from Archana Software Limited to Popees Cares Limited . The Members of the Company have approved the change of Company s name vide Special Resolution passed through Postal Ballot of the Company dated 25 th January, 2024. Consequently, the Company obtained new Certificate of Incorporation with the new name dated 05 th April, 2024 from the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the financial year under review, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company was Rs.20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crores) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

7. REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL:

The Company during the couple of years made business and due to unfavorable market conditions incurred losses which eroded the issued, paid-up, subscribed Capital of the Company completely. Keeping the future plan of the company it is proposed to reduce the capital of the Company to the extent of 99%. Hence, Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06 th June, 2025 approved draft scheme of reduction of Share Capital and proposed to place before the Members for their approval. After approval of Shareholders the Company will take necessary steps to file an application/Scheme to Hon ble NCLT and comply the provisions of

Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI circular relating with Scheme of Arrangement.

As on 31 st March 2025 the company has accumulated losses of Rs.6,69,03,332/- . Therefore, the Company proposes to utilize balance of Rupees 5,96,15,820/- out of Accumulated Losses of Rs.6,69,03,332 /- against Rs.6,04,42,500/- paid up , issued, subscribed equity capital of the company consists of 60,44,250 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Losses of the company accumulated in the past couple of years and the details as under:

Year Year wise Profit/(Losses)(Rs.) 2020-21 (10,05,307) 2021-22 (14,25,188) 2022-23 (12,09,847) 2023-24 (2,44,64,670) 2024-25 (41,84,046)

The reduction of capital is applicable to all the shareholders in the same ratio. There will be no change of Promoters holdings post reduction of Capital.

The shareholding pattern of the Company and the percentage of holdings shall remain unchanged on account of the reduction of capital of the Company. The Pre- & Post Shareholding pattern of the Company as effective date is as under:

Categ ory Particulars Prior to the Scheme of Arrangement Post reduction under Scheme No. of Shares % to Total No. of Shares % to Total (A) Promoters & Promoter Group 13,11,901 21.70 13,067 21.70 (B) Public 47,32,349 78.30 47,151 78.30 (C) Shares Underlying DRS. - - - - (D) Shares held by the employee trust - - - - TOTAL 60,44,250 100 60,218 100

8. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of the Company wish to conserve the profit for future development and expansion and hence have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has neither given any loans or guarantees nor made any investments as covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2024-25.

10. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, no amount has been transferred to the general reserve of the Company.

11. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the said financial year under review.

12. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

There were no related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year to be disclosed in Form No. AOC-2- in (Annexure II). There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated personnel or other designated persons, which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

? Industry Structure & Developments

The Indian baby clothing industry has seen significant developments from 2022 onwards, driven by several key factors. One of the most impactful is the growing awareness among parents about the need for high-quality, skin-friendly fabrics for their children. This trend is fuelled by an increase in disposable income and exposure to global standards, leading parents to seek premium, comfortable, and safe clothing options for their babies. Additionally, the influence of Western fashion trends through e-commerce platforms has set higher expectations for quality and design in the Indian market. As a result, there is a noticeable shift towards branded clothing, with a focus on materials that cater to the sensitive skin of infants. The rise of organized retail and the penetration of digital channels have further facilitated the growth and evolution of the baby clothing segment in India.

? Opportunities & Threats

The growing population of young Indian parents, coupled with a rise in disposable income, presents significant opportunities for the baby clothing industry. As more parents become aware of the importance of high-quality, baby-sensitive fabrics, there is an opportunity to establish strong brand loyalty by offering products that meet these expectations. The influence of Western brands through e-commerce has also raised the bar for quality and design, making it an ideal time for domestic brands to innovate and capture market share. However, the industry faces considerable threats, particularly from the increasing costs in the supply chain. The baby textile industry, with its high inventory costs, is vulnerable to fluctuations in raw material prices and logistics expenses. Moreover, the competition is intensifying, with both local and international players vying for the attention of the same target audience. This has led to a surge in advertising and brand-building costs, putting pressure on margins and profitability.

? Risks & Concerns

The baby clothing industry is fraught with risks, primarily stemming from the complex supply chain dynamics and rising operational costs. The industry s reliance on high-quality fabrics and stringent safety standards means that even small disruptions in the supply chain can lead to significant financial losses. Additionally, the rising costs of raw materials, coupled with the need to maintain large inventories, pose a constant threat to profitability. The increasing competition, both from domestic and international brands, also adds to the pressure, as companies are compelled to spend more on marketing and promotional activities to maintain visibility and consumer interest. These factors, combined with the volatility in consumer spending, make it challenging to sustain growth in such a competitive landscape.

? Outlook

Looking ahead, the focus for this year will be on establishing our retail presence through strategic partnerships. This approach will allow us to create spaces where consumers can physically interact with our brand and products, thereby enhancing brand loyalty and customer engagement. While this expansion strategy may impact profitability in the short term due to the initial investments required, it is expected to lay a strong foundation for capturing market share and driving revenue growth in the coming years. We believe that by establishing a robust retail network and strengthening our brand presence, we will be well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the growing demand for high-quality baby clothing in India.

14. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company continues to have an effective Risk Management process in place. The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. Major risks, if any, identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating action on a continuous basis.

15. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Popees Cares Limited has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Committee has formulated a Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy to provide a framework and set standards for the nomination and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Other employees and evaluation of the Directors. The Company aims to achieve a balance of merit, experience and skills amongst its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The remuneration policy approved by the board of Directors is available on the website of the Company www.popeescares.com

16. BOARD S POLICIES:

The Company has the following policies which are applicable as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which are placed on the website of the Company www.popeescares.com

? Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel. ? Code of Conduct for Insider Trading ? Code of Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ? Web Archival Policy ? Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women ? Policy on Materiality of Events ? Policy on Nomination and Remuneration ? Policy on Preservation of Documents ? Policy on Related Party Transactions ? Policy for Board Diversity ? Whistle Blower or Vigil Mechanism Policy ? Code for Independent Directors ? Policy on Determining Material Subsidiaries.

Since your Company s Paid-Up Equity Share Capital and Net Worth is less than Rs.10 Crores and Rs.25 Crores respectively, the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 relating to compliance of Corporate Governance Provisions is not applicable to the Company.

17. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no employees falling within the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The Information of employees as per Rule 5(2) of the said Act for the year is Nil .

18. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANRESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

FRONT:

Training on all sectors is given to its employees periodically and motivated to work in line with the development of the industry. The willingness and commitment of the employees help the company to stand tall among its customer in quality and service.

19. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has adopted a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the workplace in line with the Provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act,

2013 and the Rules made there under for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy is uploaded and can be viewed on the Company s website www.popeescares.com

During the year and under review the Company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment.

20. PARTICULARS OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE

COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies.

21. MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF REPORT:

The following material changes and commitments occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which these financial statements relate and the date of the report, affecting the financial position of the Company:

? The Board of Directors of the Company approved the reduction of share capital of the Company due to accumulated losses to the extent of 99% of the Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company at its meeting held on 6 th June, 2025 subject to the shareholder s approval in the ensuing Annual

General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

During the financial year under review, the following material changes and commitments occurred:

? The Board of Directors has withdrawn the proposal for raising funds through Rights Issue of Equity Shares, which was previously approved at the Board Meeting held on 5 th August, 2024.

? The Company, vide its letter dated 21 st February, 2024, applied to BSE

Ltd. ( the Stock Exchange ) for reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Stock Exchange approved the application vide its letter dated 5 th March, 2025.

22. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) AND CHANGE IN

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KMP DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

S. No. Name of the Director and KMP DIN Designation 1. Mr. Sivadas Chettoor 01773249 Independent Director 2. Mr. Shaju Thomas 06412983 Director 3. Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose 06413031 Whole-Time Director 4. Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran 09252600 Independent Director 5. Mr. Suresh Thekkemalaikkal Ramakrish Achary 01859728 Independent Director 6. Mrs. Sumita Mishra (Appointed w.e.f 30.05.2025) 00207928 Additional Director 7. Mr. Omkar Mundhra (Appointed w.e.f 15.06.2025) 11148932 Additional Director 8. Mrs. Divya Palliyil Sudhakaran (Appointed w.e.f 16th January, 2025) - Company Secretary

Directors Appointment / Re-Appointment:

The designation of Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose (DIN: 06413031) has been change from Non-Executive Director to Executive Whole-Time Director at the Board Meeting held on 12 th February, 2025 subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The designation of Mr. Shaju Thomas (DIN: 06412983) has been change from Managing Director to Director at the Board Meeting held on 12 th February, 2025.

Mr. Suresh Menon (DIN: 06914200) resigned from the Board on 22 nd April, 2025.

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer:

Ms. Divya PS (Appointed w. e. f 16 th January, 2025) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mr. Josmin Jose (Appointed w. e. f 10 th February 2024) (Resignation w. e. f 27 th April 2024) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mr. Rahul Mohan (Appointed w. e. f 10 th February 2024) (Resignation w. e. f . 03 rd July 2024) Chief Financial Officer

Composition of Committees of the Board and Attendance at the Committee meetings during the financial year under review:

a) Audit Committee:

Name Role in the Committee No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Sivadas Chettoor Chairman 6 Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Member 6 Mr. Suresh Menon Member 6

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Name Role in the Committee No. of Meetings Attended Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Chairperson 2 Mr. Sivadas Chettoor Member 2 Mr. Suresh Menon (Appointed as member of the Committee w. e. f 12 th February 2025) Member 1 Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose (Ceased to be a member of the Committee w. e. f 12th February 2025) Member 1 c) Stakeholder \u2019 s Relationship Committee: Name Role in the Committee No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Sivadas Chettoor Chairman 1 Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose Member 1 Mr. Shaju Thomas Member 1

23. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND BOARDS COMMITTEE:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies / policies and review the financial performance of the Company. The Board Meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board is circulated to the

Directors well in advance to facilitate the Directors to plan their schedules.

Meeting No. of Meetings during the Financial Year 2024-25 Date of the Meeting Board Meeting 7 06.05.2024 30.05.2024 15.07.2024 05.08.2024 14.11.2024 16.01.2025 12.02.2025 Audit Committee 6 06.05.2024 30.05.2024 15.07.2024 05.08.2024 14.11.2024 12.02.2025 Nomination and 2 16.01.2025 Remuneration 12.02.2025 Committee Independent Director \u2019 s Meeting 1 06.05.2024 Stakeholder \u2019 s 1 12.02.2025

Relationship Committee

S. No Name of the Director(s) Designation No. of Board Meetings held No. of Board meetings attended 1 Mr. Shaju Thomas Managing Director/ Director 7 7 2 Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Independent Director 7 7 3 Mrs. Linta P Jose Non-Executive Director/Whole- Time Director 7 7 4 Mr. Sivadas Chettoor Independent Director 7 7 5 Mr. Suresh Thekkemalaikkal Ramakrish Achary Independent Director 7 7 6 Mr. Suresh Menon Non-Executive Director 7 7

The interval between two Board Meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has established a Vigil Mechanism Policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviours, actual or suspected fraud, violations of Code of Conduct of the Company etc. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail themselves of the mechanism and also provides for direct access by the Whistle Blower to the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that during the Financial Year 2024-25, no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The vigil mechanism policy is also available on the Company s website www.popeescares.com

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has formulated a Framework on Internal Financial Controls In accordance with Rule 8 (5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has adequate internal control systems to monitor business processes, financial reporting and compliance with applicable regulations and they are operating effectively.

The systems are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board for identification of deficiencies and necessary time-bound actions are taken to improve efficiency at all the levels. The Committee also reviews the observations forming part of internal auditors report, key issues and areas of improvement, significant processes and accounting policies.

26. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD:

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, the performance evaluation of the Board and its Committees were carried out during the year under review.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas:

a) Attendance of Board Meetings and Board Committee Meetings. b) Quality of contribution to Board deliberations. c) Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of Company and its performance. d) Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management. e) Commitment to shareholder and other stakeholder interests. f) The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation.

27. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is following the applicable Secretarial Standards as prescribed and formulated by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India during the financial year 2024-25, to the extent as applicable.

28. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

a) Declaration of Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Independent Directors of the Company meet the criteria of their Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act.

b) Independent Directors Meeting:

The meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 06th May, 2024 as per schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

c) Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors:

The familiarization program is to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes and about the overall functioning and performance of the Company. The policy and details of familiarization program is available on the website of the Company at www.popeescares.com

29. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

Equity Shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited and the Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25.

30. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS :

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the

Board s Report.

31. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

a) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. Mahesh C Solanki & Co, Chartered Accountants Firm (FRN- 006228C) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. N Raja & Associates, Chartered Accountants and hold office up to the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s. Mahesh C Solanki & Co, Chartered Accountants Firm (FRN- 006228C) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting till 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Auditors Report for financial year ended 31 st March 2025 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remark. Hence, there is no requirement for the Board to provide any explanation or comment on the same. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in the Annual Report and the same is self- explanatory.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & REPORT:

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries were appointed to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-2025.

The Secretarial Audit Report as received from the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure I . The Secretarial Audit report contain certain observation remarks.

In response to the qualifications and observations made in the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2024 25, the Board of Directors would like to clarify and submit the following:

a) There were minor delays in filing of few forms with the Registrar of Companies (ROC)/Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) during the year under review. However, these forms were subsequently filed with the prescribed additional fees.

Board s Response:

The Board acknowledges the delays and confirms that all pending forms have since been duly filed along with the prescribed additional fees. The Company is taking active steps to streamline its internal compliance processes to ensure timely filings in the future.

b) The previous Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company resigned with effect from April 27, 2024. The Company was unable to fill the resultant vacancy within the prescribed timeline as stipulated under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Consequently, a SOP fine amounting to 1,08,560 was levied by BSE Limited on February 22, 2025. However, the Company has paid the fine in full on February 28, 2025 and appointed Mrs. Divya P S as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in its Board meeting held on January 16, 2025, with effect from the same date.

Board s Response:

The Board regrets the delay and confirms that the SOP fine was paid in full on February 28, 2025. Further, Mrs. Divya P S was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2025, with effect from the same date. The Company is committed to ensuring timely appointments in accordance with applicable laws going forward.

c) The Company is yet to maintain functional website as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board s Response:

The Board acknowledges this lapse and affirms that the development of a fully compliant, functional website is currently underway. The Company is working with IT service providers to ensure that all regulatory information and disclosures are made available online in a timely manner, as per the SEBI (LODR) requirements.

d) The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company resigned with effect from July 3, 2024. As of the date of this report, the Company has not appointed a new CFO, resulting in non-compliance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, regarding the filling of such vacancy.

Board s Response:

The Board is actively in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to fill the position of Chief Financial Officer in compliance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company is taking utmost care to appoint a qualified professional at the earliest to ensure adherence to statutory requirements.

e) There was a delay in the submission of the Shareholding Pattern as required under Regulation 31 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. As a result, a SOP fine of 4,720 was levied by BSE Limited on February 15, 2025, and the same was duly paid by the Company on February 17, 2025.

Board s Response:

The delay was inadvertent and not intentional. The Company has already paid the SOP fine on February 17, 2025. Measures have been put in place to ensure timely submission of disclosures in future, including strengthened internal compliance monitoring.

f) The Company is yet to strictly comply with Secretarial Standard 1 and Secretarial Standard 2.

Board s Response:

The Board acknowledges the observation and assures that corrective actions are being implemented to ensure strict adherence to the applicable Secretarial Standards. The Company is also conducting internal training and awareness sessions to align practices with the prescribed standards.

The Board of Directors taking necessary actions to rectify the same.

c) INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Company had appointed M/s. Mathew Eapen & Co, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. The Audit Committee determines the scope of Internal Audit in line with regulatory and business requirements.

d) COST AUDITOR:

Pursuant to notification of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment rules, 2014 the Company does not fall under the purview of Cost Audit.

32. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE

REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations except SOP Fines levied against the company by BSE Limited.

33. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

At present Directors are not receiving any remuneration from the company in view of the financial constraints, hence the same is not applicable to the Company.

34. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors has adopted a policy and procedure on Code of Conduct for the Board Members and employees of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insiders Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code helps the Company to maintain the Standard of Business Ethics and ensure compliance with the legal requirements of the Company.

The Code is aimed at preventing any wrong doing and promoting ethical conduct at the Board and by employees. The Compliance Officer is responsible to ensure adherence to the Code by all concerned.

The Code lays down the standard of Conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the workplace, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have confirmed Compliance with the Code.

35. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as the limits are not breached, a report on CSR activities is not annexed in this Annual report.

36. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company as at March 31, 2025 will be uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.popeescares.com

37. DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and is of the view that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

38. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) of Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2025 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; 2. the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for that period;

3. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

6. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating.

39. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As on 31 st March, 2025, the Company s Paid-Up Equity Share Capital and Net Worth is less than Rs.10 Crores and Rs.25 Crores respectively. Hence, compliance with respect to Regulations 17-27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015 will not apply to the Company.

40. PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

Conservation of Energy: -

1. The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: N.A.

2. The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: N.A.

3. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment: N.A.

Technology Absorption:

1. The efforts made towards technology absorption: N.A

2. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction product development or import substitution: N.A

3. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) -

? The details of technology imported: N.A The year of import: N.A ? Whether the technology been fully absorbed. N.A.

4. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons thereof; and: N.A.

5. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. N.A.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: Not Applicable

41. PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE,

2016:

The Company has not made any one-time settlement for loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions, and hence the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

42. DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION:

The Company has not made any one-time settlement for loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions, and hence the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

43. MATERNITY BENEFIT:

The Company affirms that it has duly complied with all provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and has extended all statutory benefits to eligible women employees during the year.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contributions made by employees at all levels, towards the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Directors also take this opportunity to convey their gratitude to all the valued shareholders of the Company and to the Bankers for their valuable services.

45. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements contained in the Board s Report and Management

Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations.

Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.

By and on behalf of the Board of Directors For Popees Cares Limited

(Formerly known as Archana Software Limited)