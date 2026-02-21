|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Jan 2026
|21 Feb 2026
|Subject to the approval of Members of the Company in the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and subject to the approval of Central Government name of the Company will be changed from POPEES CARES LIMITED to KOIYA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED; 2) Regularisation of Mr. Saroj Kumar Choudhury (DIN: 11143083) as an Independent Director for term of five years w.e.f. 14-11-2025 to 13-11-2030, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). ENCLOSED HEREWITH EGM INTIMATION FOR EGM TO BE HELD ON 21/02/2026 AT 12:00 PM THROUGH VC (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026) Submission of Outcome of the EGM dated 21/02/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.02.2026) Submitting the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM conducted on 21/02/2026 at 12.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.02.2026)
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