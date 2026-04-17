|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2026
|12 Apr 2026
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 22/04/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2026
|13 Jan 2026
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2025
|17 Oct 2025
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|21 Jul 2025
|14 Jul 2025
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/07/2025)
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