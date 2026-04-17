Board Meeting 17 Apr 2026 12 Apr 2026

Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 22/04/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.04.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2025 17 Oct 2025

Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025