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Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina Share Price Live

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10,55,000
(-0.80%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open10,63,500
  • Day's High10,63,500
  • 52 Wk High10,65,000
  • Prev. Close10,63,500
  • Day's Low10,55,000
  • 52 Wk Low 9,70,000
  • Turnover (lac)21.1
  • P/E50.32
  • Face Value10,50,000
  • Book Value9,79,306.75
  • EPS20,966.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)354.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

₹10,63,500

Prev. Close

₹10,63,500

Turnover(Lac.)

₹21.1

Day's High

₹10,63,500

Day's Low

₹10,55,000

52 Week's High

₹10,65,000

52 Week's Low

₹9,70,000

Book Value

₹9,79,306.75

Face Value

₹10,50,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

354.59

P/E

50.32

EPS

20,966.97

Divi. Yield

0

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina Corporate Action

23 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jun, 2025

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12 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 23288.99

Record Date: 22 Apr, 2026

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Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.02%

Non-Promoter- 94.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

30.77

9.77

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

30.77

9.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.12

0.29

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Realty Trust

KRT

116.57

21.6351,691.8554.1900102.26

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

426.51

30.7740,428.62686.166.010-65.24

Bagmane Prime Office REIT

BAGMANE

103.75

035,275-0.1100100

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

459.99

42.0130,451.04201.052.61372.58484.83

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

319.09

32.4926,480.67184.284.91222.13328.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

16th Floor SKAV Seethalakshmi,

21/22 Kasturba Road,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: 91-80-31003902

Website: http://www.propertyshare.in

Email: compliance.officer@propertyshare.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

The Property Share Investment Trust (REIT) is Indias first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust. The object and purpose of the REIT is to carry on the activity of a small and mediu...
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Reports by Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina

Company FAQs

What is the Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina share price today?

The Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1055000 today.

What is the Market Cap of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹354.59 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The PE and PB ratios of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is 50.32 and 1.08 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹970000 and ₹1065000 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 5.71%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at 0.02% and 1 Month at 0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The shareholding pattern of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is as follows:
Promoters - 5.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina

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