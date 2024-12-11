Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorReal Estate Investment Trusts
Open₹10,63,500
Prev. Close₹10,63,500
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.1
Day's High₹10,63,500
Day's Low₹10,55,000
52 Week's High₹10,65,000
52 Week's Low₹9,70,000
Book Value₹9,79,306.75
Face Value₹10,50,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)354.59
P/E50.32
EPS20,966.97
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
30.77
9.77
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
30.77
9.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.12
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Realty Trust
KRT
116.57
|21.63
|51,691.8
|554.19
|0
|0
|102.26
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
426.51
|30.77
|40,428.62
|686.16
|6.01
|0
|-65.24
Bagmane Prime Office REIT
BAGMANE
103.75
|0
|35,275
|-0.11
|0
|0
|100
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
459.99
|42.01
|30,451.04
|201.05
|2.61
|372.58
|484.83
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
319.09
|32.49
|26,480.67
|184.28
|4.91
|222.13
|328.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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16th Floor SKAV Seethalakshmi,
21/22 Kasturba Road,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: 91-80-31003902
Website: http://www.propertyshare.in
Email: compliance.officer@propertyshare.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
The Property Share Investment Trust (REIT) is Indias first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust. The object and purpose of the REIT is to carry on the activity of a small and mediu...
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Reports by Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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