Dividend 17 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026 23288.99 2.218 Final

Declared distributions to Unitholders of ? 23,288.99 per unit, which aggregates to ? 78.27 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The distribution of ? 23,288.99 per unit comprises of ? 4,795.93 per unit in the form of interest payment, ? 18,493.06 per unit in the form of repayment of debt.

Dividend 16 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026 23814.96 2.2681 Final

Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared distributions to unitholders of Rs. 23,814.96 per unit, which aggregates to Rs. 80.04 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The distribution of Rs. 23,814.96 per unit comprises of Rs. 5,262.88 per unit in the form of interest payment, Rs. 18,552.08 per unit in the form of repayment of debt Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 21/01/2026

Dividend 17 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025 22017.61 2.0969 Final

Declared distributions to unitholders of ? 22,017.61 per unit, which aggregates to ? 74.00 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The distribution of ? 22,017.61 per unit comprises of ? 5,577.88 per unit in the form of interest payment, ? 16,439.73 per unit in the form of repayment of debt.

Dividend 21 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025 22816.45 2.173 Final