|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|23288.99
|2.218
|Final
|Declared distributions to Unitholders of ? 23,288.99 per unit, which aggregates to ? 78.27 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The distribution of ? 23,288.99 per unit comprises of ? 4,795.93 per unit in the form of interest payment, ? 18,493.06 per unit in the form of repayment of debt.
|Dividend
|16 Jan 2026
|21 Jan 2026
|21 Jan 2026
|23814.96
|2.2681
|Final
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared distributions to unitholders of Rs. 23,814.96 per unit, which aggregates to Rs. 80.04 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The distribution of Rs. 23,814.96 per unit comprises of Rs. 5,262.88 per unit in the form of interest payment, Rs. 18,552.08 per unit in the form of repayment of debt Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 21/01/2026
|Dividend
|17 Oct 2025
|24 Oct 2025
|24 Oct 2025
|22017.61
|2.0969
|Final
|Declared distributions to unitholders of ? 22,017.61 per unit, which aggregates to ? 74.00 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The distribution of ? 22,017.61 per unit comprises of ? 5,577.88 per unit in the form of interest payment, ? 16,439.73 per unit in the form of repayment of debt.
|Dividend
|21 Jul 2025
|24 Jul 2025
|24 Jul 2025
|22816.45
|2.173
|Final
|Declared distributions to unitholders of ? 22,816.45 per unit which aggregate to ? 76.69 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The distribution of ? 22,816.45 per unit comprises of ?5847.32 per unit in the form of interest payment, ? 16,969.13 per unit in the form of repayment of debt.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.