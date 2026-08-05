Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd Summary

Propshop Events and Exhibitions Private Limited was incorporated as a private limited Company on August 22, 2019 by Prathamesh Pusalkar in Mumbai, India. It was later converted into a public Limited Company, reflecting the change in name of the Company to Propshop Events and Exhibitions Limited on February 10, 2025 via fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. As of today, Company has grown into a full-fledged global enterprise, with strategic expansions marking the presence in key markets including India, Dubai, US, UK, Germany, and beyond.Company carries business in Event Management and Exhibition Services.



Their services extend from concept design and 3D visualization to project management, logistics, on-site supervision, fabrication, installation, and post-event dismantling support. The clientele consists of a diverse range of industries, including Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Building Materials, Furnishing and Dcor, Chemicals, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare and Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, and more. The Company engage subcontractors based on the specific needs of each project, with both partial and full subcontracting models employed as required.



It also take on subcontracted work from other firms. Apart from these, Company operate from its registered office located in Mumbai, Maharashtra and two rented godown facilities located in Vasai, Maharashtra and Bengaluru, Karnataka, which serve as base for storage, logistics, and fabrication support within and around the regions. Company is planning the aggregate issuance of 40,90,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, via IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 32,90,000 equity shares and 8,00,000 equity shares through offer for sale.