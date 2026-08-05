Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹58.9
Prev. Close₹58.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.62
Day's High₹58.9
Day's Low₹55.8
52 Week's High₹59.95
52 Week's Low₹52.45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
11.29
2.76
1.93
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.49
8.56
2.24
1.04
Net Worth
17.78
11.32
4.17
1.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
107.2
|0
|1,14,459.3
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.33
|40
|25,704
|220.06
|1.07
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
250.14
|27.3
|17,857.14
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.8
|25.64
|15,369.76
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
234.24
|27.78
|11,267.76
|71.8
|4.2
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
18E AC Shed Plot No.837 TPS 3,
Mori Rd Mahim West Mahim,
Maharashtra - 400016
Tel: +91 022 2444 0237
Website: http://www.thepropshopindia.com
Email: secretarialcompliance@thepropshop.co.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Propshop Events and Exhibitions Private Limited was incorporated as a private limited Company on August 22, 2019 by Prathamesh Pusalkar in Mumbai, India. It was later converted into a public Limited C...
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Reports by Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd
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