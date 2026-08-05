Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
11.29
2.76
1.93
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.49
8.56
2.24
1.04
Net Worth
17.78
11.32
4.17
1.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.63
0.43
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.78
11.95
4.6
1.05
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.19
0.09
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
15.81
11.5
3.72
0.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.11
6.05
1.74
2.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.62
11.97
8.49
5.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-1.15
-1.85
-2.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.96
-5.37
-4.66
-5.04
Cash
1.55
0.22
0.76
0.09
Total Assets
17.78
11.95
4.59
1.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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