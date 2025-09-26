Convene 3rd Annual General Meeting on Friday the 26th day of September, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company at 417, Sun Orbit, B/h. Rajpath Club Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad - 380054, Gujarat, India. to discuss the matters mentioned in the Notice of said AGM to seek approval of the shareholders for all the above proposals. Proceeding of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025) Voting Result (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)