Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹44
52 Week's High₹106.05
52 Week's Low₹43.01
Book Value₹49.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27
P/E10.97
EPS4.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Nov-2022
Equity Capital
6.62
4.09
4.09
2.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.32
8.52
6.8
0.53
Net Worth
23.94
12.61
10.89
2.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Priyanka Mishra
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Vimal Mishra
Non Executive Director
Riddhi Vasita
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nevil Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Shah
Non Executive Director
Prakash Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhargavi Pandya
417 Sun Orbit B/h,
Rajpath Club Road Bodakdev,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 91-79-48000696
Website: http://www.prospectcommodities.com
Email: info@prospectcommodities.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Prospect Consumer Products Limited was originally incorporated as Prospect Commodities Private Limited registered vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Co...
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Reports by Prospect Consumer Products Ltd
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