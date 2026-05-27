Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Prospect Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2026 Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31/03/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures on a private placement basis subject to approvals from the regulatory authorities Intimation of cancellation of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Prospect Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held for consideration of Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended 30/09/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025