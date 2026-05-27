|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Prospect Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2026 Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31/03/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures on a private placement basis subject to approvals from the regulatory authorities Intimation of cancellation of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Prospect Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held for consideration of Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended 30/09/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Prospect Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve - Agenda mentioned in Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.