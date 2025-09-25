AGM 25/09/2025 Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 25,2025 at 04:00 PM (IST) through VC/OAVM. Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2025) CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ON REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING DURING 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON SEPTEMBER 25,2025 AT 04:OO PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)