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Puretrop Fruits Ltd Share Price Live

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154.1
(-1.03%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open155.3
  • Day's High156.95
  • 52 Wk High200
  • Prev. Close155.7
  • Day's Low153.1
  • 52 Wk Low 107.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.82
  • P/E16.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value172.96
  • EPS9.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Puretrop Fruits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹155.3

Prev. Close

₹155.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.82

Day's High

₹156.95

Day's Low

₹153.1

52 Week's High

₹200

52 Week's Low

₹107.1

Book Value

₹172.96

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.82

P/E

16.92

EPS

9.11

Divi. Yield

0

Puretrop Fruits Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Puretrop Fruits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Puretrop Fruits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.86%

Non-Promoter- 39.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Puretrop Fruits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.97

9.89

9.89

10.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.57

132.04

72.55

72.89

Net Worth

112.54

141.93

82.44

83.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.53

165.16

175.69

140.63

yoy growth (%)

-11.27

-5.99

24.92

18.15

Raw materials

-88.87

-108.97

-114.95

-92.11

As % of sales

60.65

65.98

65.43

65.5

Employee costs

-13.81

-16.63

-13.22

-10.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13

6.01

13.87

13.57

Depreciation

-5.27

-5.37

-4.16

-3.95

Tax paid

-3.52

-1.39

-4.99

-4.65

Working capital

7.85

-4.53

4.65

10.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.27

-5.99

24.92

18.15

Op profit growth

42.7

-37.6

13.05

0.6

EBIT growth

93.89

-50.82

2.58

2.91

Net profit growth

105.35

-44.37

-6.96

10.88

View Ratios

No Record Found

Puretrop Fruits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Puretrop Fruits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Ashok V Motiani

WTD & Executive Director

Nanita A Motiani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Katyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharada Iyer

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramchandra Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok C. Murajani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Jaiswar

Registered Office

A-603 Shapath IV,

Opp Karnavati Club SG Road,

Gujarat - 380051

Tel: 91-079-40307050-57 (8 Lines)

Website: http://www.freshtrop.com

Email: info@freshtrop.com; investor@freshtrop.com; secret

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Puretrop Fruits Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Freshtrop Fruits Private Limited on September 30, 1992 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited ...
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Reports by Puretrop Fruits Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Puretrop Fruits Ltd share price today?

The Puretrop Fruits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹122.82 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is 16.92 and 0.89 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Puretrop Fruits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹107.1 and ₹200 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

Puretrop Fruits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.17%, 3 Years at 2.26%, 1 Year at 15.26%, 6 Month at -1.41%, 3 Month at -11.28% and 1 Month at -8.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.13 %

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