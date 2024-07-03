Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹155.3
Prev. Close₹155.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.82
Day's High₹156.95
Day's Low₹153.1
52 Week's High₹200
52 Week's Low₹107.1
Book Value₹172.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.82
P/E16.92
EPS9.11
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.97
9.89
9.89
10.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.57
132.04
72.55
72.89
Net Worth
112.54
141.93
82.44
83.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.53
165.16
175.69
140.63
yoy growth (%)
-11.27
-5.99
24.92
18.15
Raw materials
-88.87
-108.97
-114.95
-92.11
As % of sales
60.65
65.98
65.43
65.5
Employee costs
-13.81
-16.63
-13.22
-10.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13
6.01
13.87
13.57
Depreciation
-5.27
-5.37
-4.16
-3.95
Tax paid
-3.52
-1.39
-4.99
-4.65
Working capital
7.85
-4.53
4.65
10.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.27
-5.99
24.92
18.15
Op profit growth
42.7
-37.6
13.05
0.6
EBIT growth
93.89
-50.82
2.58
2.91
Net profit growth
105.35
-44.37
-6.96
10.88
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Ashok V Motiani
WTD & Executive Director
Nanita A Motiani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Katyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharada Iyer
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramchandra Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok C. Murajani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Jaiswar
A-603 Shapath IV,
Opp Karnavati Club SG Road,
Gujarat - 380051
Tel: 91-079-40307050-57 (8 Lines)
Website: http://www.freshtrop.com
Email: info@freshtrop.com; investor@freshtrop.com; secret
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Puretrop Fruits Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Freshtrop Fruits Private Limited on September 30, 1992 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited ...
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Reports by Puretrop Fruits Ltd
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