Puretrop Fruits Ltd Summary

Puretrop Fruits Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Freshtrop Fruits Private Limited on September 30, 1992 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Freshtrop Fruits Limited on 22 September, 1994. The Company has further changed its name from Freshtrop Fruits Limited to Puretrop Fruits Limited on 18 October, 2024.



Company started its journey in 1996. Over the years, it emerged as one of the leading exporters of fruits. It became one of the first companies to export fresh grapes from India to European super markets.In 2018-19, the Company started commercial production of cold extracts juices, at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Nasik.During the period 2022-23, the Company set new production and sales benchmarks for several leading products steered by encouraging demand scenario.



It strengthened the position into the international markets by maintaining strong customer relationships and equally strong connect with the growers. Regular investments in technology and manufacturing process resulted in steady growth of the food processing business. The Company played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes and pomegranates from India to Europe.



It has been a leading and consistent supplier of grapes and pomegranates from India to supermarkets in Europe for more than a decade.The Companys focus on building and maintaining networks of growers at several different locations enabled it to become a consistent and dependable supplier. It continuously supplied to demanding Supermarkets such as ASDA, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Albert Hynes, DelHaize, Carrefour, Migros and several others. During the financial year 2024-25, the Company transferred the Undertaking of its Fresh Fruit Business on a slump sale basis as a going concern to Green Agrevolution Private Limited.



Following this divestment, the Company sharpened its focus on its core business of fruit processing.