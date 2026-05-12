Board Meeting 12 May 2026 5 May 2026

Puretrop Fruits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Results for financial year ended 31st March, 2026 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12th May, 2026 for approval of the Audited financial Results of the company for quarter and year ended 31 March, 2026 along with audit report. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Puretrop Fruits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of The Board Meeting to be held on 12-01-2026: 1. To consider and approve the unaudited limited reviewed financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. 2. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025 for the purpose of buyback of equity shares of the Company. 3. To consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 12-01-2026 consider and approve the following matters: 1. Approval of unaudited standalone financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st January 2025. Limited review report issued by M/s. F P & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. 2. Approval of Board of Directors for appointment of Ms. Dipti Ashok Motiani, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Approval of Resignation of Ms. Preeti Jaiswar (Mem. No. A75758) as Company Secretary of the company w.e.f 31st January 2026. 4. Approval of appointment of Mrs. Vanishika Lunia (Mem. No. A73889) As Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Puretrop Fruits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, November 11,2025, inter alia, consider and approve the following matters: 1. Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025, 2. Limited review report issued by M/s. F P & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025