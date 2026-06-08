To the Members of

Hindustan Tin Works Limited

Report on the Audit Ind AS of Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s Hindustan Tin Works Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") read together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our audit report.

4. Emphasis of Matter

Regarding the balance confirmations of Trade receivables, Advances given to vendors, Customers advances received & Trade payables: During the course of audit of Ind AS financial statements, emails have been sent to various parties by the company with a request to confirm their balances to us out of which few parties have confirmed their balances directly to us. In the absence of the confirmation of balances, the possible adjustment, if any, will be accounted for as and when the account is settled/ reconciliation/ finality of the balances with those parties. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the said matter.

5. Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Managements responsibility for Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A" . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over the financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. Refer note [36] to the Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Mukesh Raj & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 016693N Place: New Delhi Monika Goel Date: May 27, 2025 Partner UDIN: 25094072BMUIWF1191 Membership No. 094072

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS financial statements (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements) Report on the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hindustan Tin Works Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for internal financial controls

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025 based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mukesh Raj & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 016693N Place: New Delhi Monika Goel Date: May 27, 2025 Partner UDIN: 25094072BMUIWF1191 Membership No. 094072

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (2) Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Hindustan Tin Works Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, we state that:

i) In respect of Companys property plant & equipment, right of use assets and intangible assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right to use assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: (a) (A) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Hence, reporting requirement under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, the aggregate amount during the year along with the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date has been stipulated as hereunder:

Aggregate amount during the year Outstanding balance as at Balance sheet date Others NIL 425 Lakh

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are being regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue for more than 90 days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the company had granted an unsecured loan amounting to 25 lakhs, which was due for repayment during the year on August 31, 2024. Subsequently, the terms of the loan were extended to August 31, 2025, on the same terms and conditions. However, the loan was repaid earlier on March 7, 2025, i.e., within the extended repayment period. Accordingly, the repayment has been made within the stipulated extended time frame.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company had granted a loan of 400 lakhs, which was originally scheduled for repayment by March 31, 2025. During the year, the terms of the said loan were revised through a new agreement, whereby the repayment period has been extended by one year, with the revised due date being March 31, 2026. Additionally, during the year, the Company has further disbursed an additional loan of 25 lakhs to the same party. Consequently, the total amount receivable from the said party as at March 31, 2026, stands at 425 lakhs. Further, the rate of interest applicable on the loan has also been modified under the revised terms. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder during the period. Accordingly, the reporting requirements under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 specified by central government under section 148 of the act, and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been maintained.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess, Goods & service tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below in clause 3 (vii)(b).

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, TDS which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2025 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period Amount (in Rs. Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2016-17 99.77 CESTAT New Delhi Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2017-18 71.94 CESTAT New Delhi Goods and services Tax Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 4.28 Commissioner Appeal New Delhi Goods and services Tax Act, 2017 GST 2019-20 50.24 Commissioner Appeal New Delhi Goods and services Tax Act, 2017 GST 2020-21 319.08 Commissioner Appeal New Delhi

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clauses 3(ix)(e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company being noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our verification, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There is no unspent amount toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing project as at the end of the previous financial year, requiring a transfer to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.