In terms of our Articles of Association, our Company is required to have not less than 03 directors and not more

than 15 directors. As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, our Board comprises of 05 (five) Directors which includes

1 (one) Managing Director and Chairperson, 1 (one) Women Executive Director, 1 (one) Non-Executive Director

and 2 (two) Non-Executive Independent Director. The present composition of our Board and its committees is in

accordance with the corporate governance requirements provided under the Companies Act 2013.

The following tables sets forth the details regarding the Board of Directors of our Company as on the date of filing

of this Draft Prospectus:

Name, DIN, Designation, Age, Date of Birth, Father Name, PAN, Nationality, Address, Experience, Occupation, Qualification, Current Term and Date of Appointment Other Directorships Nishant Raj Gupta Directorships in Other Companies: DIN: 07048390 Designation: Chairperson & Managing Director Nil Age: 39 Years Date of Birth: June 20, 1986 Father Name: Mr. Rakesh Gupta Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP PAN: APKPG6746G Nil Nationality: Indian Address: Flat No -SC-3-103 1st Floor Tower-3, Sea Court Apartment Land-1, Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, PO: Bisrakh, DIST: Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201306 Experience: More than 10 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce from University of Delhi and Master of Commerce from Manav Bharati University Current Term: For a period of 5 years w.e.f. October 16, 2024 Date of Appointment: August 29, 2018 Khushbu Varshney DIN: 10644907 Directorships in Other Companies: Designation: Executive Director Nil Age: 36 Years Date of Birth: July 16, 1989 Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP Father Name: Mr. Yash Pal Varshney PAN: AIXPV8666J Nil Nationality: Indian Address: 60/19 Gopalpuri, Maa Maya Hospital, Koil, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh- 202001 Experience: More than 02 Year Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce from University of Jammu Current Term: Not applicable Date of Appointment: May 27, 2024 Usha Gupta Directorships in Other Companies: DIN: 07048394 Designation: Non- Independent- Non- Executive Director Nil Age: 71 Years Date of Birth: February 11, 1955 Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP Name, DIN, Designation, Age, Date of Birth, Father Name, PAN, Nationality, Address, Experience, Occupation, Qualification, Current Term and Date of Appointment Other Directorships Father Name: Maheshbhai Batukbhai Varsani PAN: ACMPG9881B Nationality: Indian Nil Address 357, Second Floor, Sector-1, Vaishali, I.E. Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh- 201010 Experience: More than 07 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Master of Arts in Psychology from Agra University Current Term: Not Applicable Date of Appointment: March 27, 2019 Prachi Gupta DIN: 08237377 Directorships in Other Companies: Designation: Non- Executive- Independent Director 1. Om Metallogic Limited Age: 28 Years 2. Stellaris Specialities India Date of Birth: January 03, 1998 Limited Father Name: Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gupta PAN: CFPPG1421M Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP IDDB Reg. No.: IDDB-NR-202508-065452 Nil Nationality: Indian Address: 281, New Friends Colony, Moh Hundal Khel, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh- 242001 Experience: More than 02 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce from Rohilkhand University and Qualified Company Secretary from Institute of Company Secretaries of India Current Term: For a period of 5 years w.e.f. December 31, 2025 Date of Appointment: December 31, 2025 Pratibha Sabharwal DIN: 10777848 Directorships in Other Companies: Designation: Non- Executive- Independent Director 1. InfraPrime Logistics Age: 37 Years Technologies Limited Date of Birth: September 14, 1988 Father Name: Mr. Rakesh Sabharwal 2. Next Mediaworks Limited PAN: CFVPS1399G IDDB Reg. No.: IDDB-NR-202408-062012 Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP Nationality: Indian Nil Address: House No. 33, Block H, Mohan Garden, Near Malik Chowk Rama Park Road, Mohan Garden, West Delhi, Delhi- 110059 Experience: More than 09 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Institute of Company Secretary and Bachelor of Laws from Chaudhary Charan Singh University Current Term: For a period of 5 years w.e.f. September 30, 2025 Date of Appointment: November 22, 2024

Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta, aged 39 years, is the Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He

holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Delhi and a Master of Commerce degree from Manav

Bharati University. Mr. Gupta is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in business management, strategic

planning and corporate leadership. Since the inception of the Company, he has been instrumental in formulating

its vision, mission, and long-term growth strategies. He has played a pivotal role in overseeing the Companys

operations, including business development, product innovation and marketing initiatives. He possesses strong

expertise in operational management, which has contributed significantly to the Companys growth and market

expansion. As the Managing Director and Chairman, Mr. Gupta is responsible for providing strategic direction to

the Company, driving business growth initiatives, identifying new opportunities, and overseeing the overall

management and performance of the Companys operations.

Ms. Khushboo Varshney, aged 36 years, is the Promoter and Executive Director of our Company. She holds a

Bachelor of Commerce degree and has over 2 years of experience in business operations and management. She

has been actively involved in the growth and development of the Companys business and contributes towards

its operational management and strategic initiatives. As an Executive Director, she plays a key role in supporting

the Companys day-to-day operations, business development activities, and execution of growth strategies,

thereby contributing to the overall progress and expansion of the Company.

Ms. Usha Gupta, aged 71 years, is the Promoter and Non-Executive Director of our Company. She holds a Master

of Arts degree and has over 7 years of experience in the food and nutrition sector.Ms. Gupta has been instrumental

in shaping the foundational vision of the Company with a focus on health-oriented food products and nutritional

innovation. She possesses practical expertise in nutrition planning, recipe development, and food product

conceptualization, with a particular emphasis on promoting health and well-being through wholesome food

choices. She has played a key role in the development of the Companys initial product concepts and has

contributed towards product innovation by integrating traditional culinary knowledge with evolving nutritional

requirements. Her insights and guidance continue to support the Companys commitment to developing health-

focused food products and strengthening its long-term vision. As a Non-Executive Director, Ms. Gupta provides

strategic guidance to the Board and contributes her experience in product conceptualization, consumer

preferences, and nutrition-oriented business initiatives, thereby supporting the Companys growth and overall

strategic objectives.

Ms. Prachi Gupta, aged 28 years, is a Non-Executive Independent Director of our Company. She holds a Bachelor

of Commerce degree and is a qualified Company Secretary. She has over 2 years of experience in the field of

corporate laws, secretarial compliance, and corporate governance. Ms. Gupta is currently associated with a listed

company as a Company Secretary and has experience in handling secretarial and compliance-related matters,

including corporate governance, regulatory filings, board and committee processes, and compliance with applicable

corporate and securities laws. As an Independent Director, she contributes her expertise in corporate governance,

regulatory compliance, and secretarial practices. She assists the Board in ensuring adherence to applicable legal and

regulatory requirements, strengthening governance standards, and promoting transparency and accountability in

the Companys operations. Her professional knowledge supports the Company in maintaining robust compliance

frameworks and adopting best governance practices.

Ms. Pratibha Sabharwal, aged 37 years, is a Non-Executive Independent Director of our Company. She is a

qualified Company Secretary and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree. She has over 9 years of professional

experience in the areas of corporate laws, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and legal advisory services.

Further, she is also a certified POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Trainer. As an Independent Director, Ms.

Sabharwal contributes her expertise in corporate governance, legal and regulatory compliance, risk management,

and stakeholder relations. She provides valuable guidance to the Board on governance best practices, regulatory

developments, and compliance frameworks, thereby supporting the Company in maintaining high standards of

transparency, accountability, and sustainable business practices.

Confirmations

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus:

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a) None of our Directors is or was a Director of any listed Company during the five years preceding the date of

filing of this Draft Prospectus, whose shares have been or were suspended from being traded on any of the

stock exchanges, during the term of his/ her directorship in such Company.

b) None of our Directors is or was a director of any listed company which has been or was delisted from any Stock

Exchange during the tenure of their directorship in such Company.

c) None of our Directors are categorized as a willful defaulter or fraudulent borrower, as defined under

Regulation 2(1)(III) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

d) None of our Directors are declared as "Fugitive Economic Offender" as defined in Regulation 2(1) (p) of the

SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and under Section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

e) None of our Directors have been debarred from accessing capital markets by the Securities and Exchange Board

of India. Additionally, none of our Directors are or were, associated with any other company which is debarred

from accessing the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Nature of any family relationship between our Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

The Directors and KMPs of our Company are related to each other within the meaning of section 2 (77) of the

Companies Act, 2013. Details of which are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Director/ KMP Relationship with other Directors/ KMP 1. Nishant Raj Gupta Spouse of Khushbu Varshney and Son of Usha Gupta

Arrangements or Understanding with major Shareholders, Customers, Suppliers or Others:

None of our Key Managerial Personnel or Directors have been appointed pursuant to any arrangement or

understanding with our major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of our Directors

were selected as Directors or members of the Senior Management.

Service Contracts:

The Directors of our Company have not entered into any service contracts with our company which provides for

benefits upon termination of their employment.

Details of Borrowing Powers of Directors

Pursuant to a special resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on February

11, 2026 and pursuant to provisions of Section 180(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies

Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company have been authorized to borrow

monies from time to time, any sum or sums of money on such security and on such terms and conditions as the

Board may deem fit, notwithstanding that the money to be borrowed together with the money already borrowed

by our Company may exceed in the aggregate, its paid up capital and free reserves and security premium (apart

from temporary loans obtained / to be obtained from bankers in the ordinary course of business), provided that the

outstanding principal amount of such borrowing at any point of time shall not exceed in the aggregate of Rs. 75

crores (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only).

For further details of the provisions of our Articles of Association regarding borrowing powers, please refer to the

section titled "Main Provision ofArticles ofAssociation" beginning on page no 314 of this Draft Prospectus.

REMUNERATION/ COMPENSATION PAID TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

The compensation payable to our Managing Director will be governed as per the terms of their appointment and

shall be subject to the provisions of Sections 2(54), 188, 196, 197, 198 and 203 and any other applicable provisions, if

any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under

(including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof or any of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for the

time being in force).

Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta: Chairperson & Managing Director

Pursuant to the resolutions passed by our Board on October 16, 2024 and respectively, Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta was

re-designated as Managing Director for a period of 5 (five) Years with effect from October 16, 2024 and the details

of remuneration are as follows:

Particulars Terms of Appointment 5 years effective from October 16, 2024 Salary Upto Rs. 30 Lakhs per annum (including Retirals, Variable pay as per the policy of

the Company, Perquisites, Allowances and Other benefits) Perquisites Perquisites include but not limited to expenses pertaining to medical

reimbursements as per policy of the Company. Leave Travel Concession as per

policy of the Company, conveyance reimbursements, personal accident

insurance, term policy, life insurance policy premium, usage of Company car(s)

with driver, telephone/internet expenses and other utilities, membership fees of

industry associations and/or clubs. Compensation paid from April

01, 2024 to March 31, 2025 Rs. 13.50 Lacs

Payment or benefits to Executive Directors

The remuneration/ compensation paid to our Executive Director in Financial year 2024-25 is as follows:

Particulars Salary Rs. 7.20 lacs Compensation paid from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2025 Rs. 5.25 Lacs

Bonus or Profit-Sharing Plan for our Directors:

Our Company does not have any bonus or profit-sharing plan for our Directors.

Sitting Fees:

Pursuant to the provision of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rule 4 of Companies (Appointment

and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable in terms of sitting fees to the

Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company such sum as may be decided by our Board of Directors,

which shall not exceed Rs.1.00 Lakh (Rupees One lakh only) per meeting of the Board or a Committee thereof.

Our Board of Directors have resolved and approved in their meeting dated December 31, 2025 for the payment of

an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) as sitting fees to all Non-executive Directors

(including Independent Directors) for attending each such meeting of the Board or Committee thereof.

During the Financial Year 2024-25, our Company has paid following sitting fees to the Non-Executive Directors for

attending any of the Board or Committee Meetings.

(Rs. In lakhs)

Sr. No Name of Directors Designation Sitting Fees 1 Devesh Arora* Non- Executive- Independent Director 0.45 2 Pratibha Sabharwal Non- Executive- Independent Director 0.45

*Resigned w.e.f August 30, 2025.

Shareholding of our Directors as on the date of this Draft Prospectus:

Sr. No. Name of Directors No. of Shares Held Holding in % 1. Nishant Raj Gupta 22,44,000 46.79 2. Khushbu Varshney 3,52,000 7.34 3. Usha Gupta 10,78,000 22.48 Total 36,74,000 76.61%

None of the Independent Directors of the Company holds any Equity Shares of Company as on the date of Draft Prospectus.

Our Articles of Association do not require our directors to hold any qualification Equity Shares in the Company.

INTEREST OF OUR DIRECTORS

All the Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses

payable to them under the Articles, and to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered as an

officer or employee of the Company. For further details, please refer to Chapter titled "Our Management" beginning

on page no 147 of this Draft Prospectus.

Our Directors may also be regarded as interested to the extent of their shareholding and dividend payable thereon,

if any, and to the extent of Equity Shares, if any held by them in our Company or held by their relatives. Further

our Directors are also interested to the extent of unsecured loans, if any, given by them to our Company or by their

relatives or by the companies/ firms in which they are interested as directors/Members/Partners. Further our

Directors are also interested to the extent of loans, if any, taken by them or their relatives or taken by the companies/

firms in which they are interested as Directors/Members/Partners and for the details of Personal Guarantee given

by the Directors towards Financial facilities of our Company please refer to "Statement of Financial Indebtedness"

on page no 224 of this Draft Prospectus.

Except as stated otherwise in this Draft Prospectus, our Company has not entered into any Contract, Agreements

or Arrangements during the preceding two years from the date of the Draft Prospectus in which the Directors are

interested directly or indirectly and no payments have been made to them in respect of the contracts, agreements

or arrangements which are proposed to be entered into with them.

Except as stated in this section "Our Management" or the section titled "Restated Financial Statement-Note -29 -

Related Party Disclosure" beginning on page no 147 and 173 respectively of this Draft Prospectus, and except to

the extent of shareholding in our Company, our Directors do not have any other interest in our business.

Interest in the property of Our Company:

Except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business- Details of Immovable Property" beginning on page no.

117. Our Directors do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company during the preceding

three years before filing of this Draft Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by our Company as on date of Draft

Prospectus.

Further, except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on page no 117 of this Draft Prospectus

our Directors does not have any interest in any transactions in the acquisition of land, construction of any building

or supply of any machinery.

Business Interest

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 173 of this Draft

Prospectus, Our Directors are not interested as member of a firm or company, and no sum has been paid or agreed

to be paid to him or to such firm or company in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce such

person to become, or qualify him as a director, or otherwise for services rendered by him or by such firm or

Company in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company.

Change in Board of Directors in last 3 years

Sr. No. Name of Director Date of Appointment/ Re-

appointment/ Change in

designation/ Cessation Reasons for change 1. Khushbu Varshney May 27, 2024 Appointed as Director of the Company 2. Usha Gupta October 09, 2024 Re-designated as a Non- Executive - Non-

Independent Director of the Company 3. Nishant Raj Gupta October 22, 2024 Re-Designated as Managing Director 4. Devesh Arora November 22, 2024 Appointed as Additional Non- Executive-

Independent Director of the Company 5. Pratibha Sabharwal November 22, 2024 Appointed as Additional Non- Executive-

Independent Director of the Company 6. Devesh Arora August 30, 2025 Resigned as Additional Non- Executive-

Independent Director of the Company 7. Pratibha Sabharwal September 30 2025 Regularised as Non- Executive-Independent

Director of the Company 8. Prachi Gupta December 31, 2025 Appointed as Non- Executive-Independent

Director of the Company

COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time, as on date of this Draft

Prospectus, the requirement specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 26A 27 and clauses

(b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

are not applicable to our Company. However, our Company has complied with the corporate governance requirement

as per the provisions of in terms of the Companies Act, 2013. Our Board has constituted following committees in

153 I Page

ORGANISATION STRUCTURE

The following chart depicts our Management Organization Structure: -

accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. Our Board functions either on

its own or through committees constituted thereof, to oversee specific operational areas.

a) Audit Committee

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of the Committees as on the date of this Draft Prospectus are set forth below:

a. Audit Committee

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on January 19, 2026 has constituted the Audit Committee ("Audit

Committee") in compliance with the provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the

Companies (Meeting of board and its Power) Rules, 2014. The Audit Committee comprises of following members:

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship Prachi Gupta Chairperson Non- Executive- Independent Director Pratibha Sabharwal Member Non- Executive- Independent Director Usha Gupta Member Non- Executive- Non-Independent Director

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company will act as the Secretary of the Committee.

The scope of Audit Committee shall include but shall not be restricted to the following:

1. Overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure

that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommending to the Board, the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of

the statutory auditor and the fixation of audit fees;

3. Approving payments to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements before submission to the board for approval,

with particular reference to:

i) Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report

in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

ii) Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

iii) Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

iv) Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

v) Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

vi) Disclosure of any related party transactions;

vii) Qualifications in the draft audit report.

5. Reviewing, with the management, the half yearly financial statements before submission to the board for

approval;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/application of funds raised through an issue (public

issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated

in the offer document/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of

proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in

this matter;

7. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

8. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal

control systems;

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit

department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and

frequency of internal audit;

14. Discussion with internal auditors any significant findings and follow up there on;

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is

suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the

matter to the board;

16. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as

post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

17. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders,

shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

18. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism;

19. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance

function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience & background, etc. of the

candidate;

20. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee;

Explanation (i): The term "related party transactions" shall have the same meaning as contained in the Accounting

Standard 18, Related Party Transactions, issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Explanation (ii): If the Issuer has set up an audit committee pursuant to provision of the Companies Act, the said audit

committee shall have such additional functions / features as is contained in this clause.

The Audit Committee enjoys following powers:

i) To investigate any activity within its terms of reference.

ii) To seek information from any employee.

iii) To obtain outside legal or other professional advice.

iv) To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise if it considers necessary.

The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

i) Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

ii) Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by

management;

iii) Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

iv) Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

v) The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by

the Audit Committee.

vi) statement of deviations: (a) half yearly statement of deviation(s) submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of

Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. (b) annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than

those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations.

21. The recommendations of the Audit Committee on any matter relating to financial management, including the

audit report, are binding on the Board. If the Board is not in agreement with the recommendations of the

Committee, reasons for disagreement shall have to be incorporated in the minutes of the Board Meeting and the

same has to be communicated to the shareholders. The Chairperson of the committee has to attend the Annual

General Meetings of the Company to provide clarifications on matters relating to the audit.

The Chairperson of the committee has to attend the Annual General Meetings of the Company to provide

clarifications on matters relating to the audit.

Meeting of Audit Committee and Relevant Quorum

The Audit Committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall

elapse between two meetings. The quorum for audit committee meeting shall either be two members or one third of

the members of the audit committee, whichever is greater, with at least two independent directors.

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on January 19, 2026, has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee ("NRC Committee") in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 and all other applicable provisions

of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Power) Rules, 2014.The

Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of following members:

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship Pratibha Sabharwal Chairperson Non- Executive- Independent Director Prachi Gupta Member Non- Executive- Independent Director Usha Gupta Member Non- Executive-Non- Independent Director

The Company Secretary of our Company acts as the Secretary to the Committee.

The scope of Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall include but shall not be restricted to the following:

1. formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and

recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and

other employees;

2. for every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate

the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a

description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the

Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For

the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

i) use the services of an external agencies, if required;

ii) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

iii) consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

4. devising a policy on Board diversity;

5. identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in

accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal;

6. whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of

performance evaluation of independent directors;

7. recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on January 31, 2026, has approved the constitution of the Stakeholders

Relationship Committee ("SRC Committee") in compliance with the provisions of the Section 178(5) and all other

applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder.

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship Prachi Gupta Chairperson Non- Executive- Independent Director Pratibha Sabharwal Member Non- Executive- Independent Director Usha Gupta Member Non- Executive- Non- Independent Director

The Company Secretary of the Company will act as the Secretary of the Committee.

This committee will address all grievances of Shareholders/Investors and its terms of reference include the

following:

1. resolving the grievances of the security holders of the Company, including complaints related to

transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of

new/duplicate certificates, general meetings, etc.

2. review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

3. review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services rendered

by the registrar and share transfer agent;

4. review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed

dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the

shareholders of the Company; and

5. Formulate procedures in line with the statutory guidelines to ensure speedy disposal of various requests

received from shareholders from time to time;

6. approve, register, refuse to register transfer or transmission of shares and other securities;

7. sub-divide, consolidate and or replace any share or other securities certificate(s) of the Company;

8. allotment and listing of shares;

9. authorise affixation of common seal of the Company;

10. issue duplicate share or other security(ies) certificate(s) in lieu of the original share/security(ies) certificate(s) of

the Company;

11. approve the transmission of shares or other securities arising as a result of death of the sole/any joint

shareholder;

12. dematerialize or rematerialize the issued shares;

13. ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances;

14. carry out any other functions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 (including Section 178) and/or equity listing

agreements (if applicable), as and when amended from time to time; and

15. further delegate all or any of the power to any other employee(s), officer(s), representative(s), consultant(s),

professional(s), or agent(s).

Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Relevant Quorum

The stakeholders Relationship committee shall meet once in a year. The quorum for a meeting of the Stakeholders

Relationship Committee shall be two members present.

Policy on Disclosures & Internal procedure for prevention of Insider Trading:

The provisions of Regulation 8 and 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be applicable

to our Company immediately upon the listing of its Equity Shares on the Stock Exchange. Our Company shall comply

with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 on listing of our Equity Shares

on stock exchange.

Further, Board of Directors have approved and adopted at their meeting held on January 19, 2026 the policy on

insider trading in view of the proposed public issue. Our Board is responsible for setting forth policies, procedures,

monitoring and adherence to the rules for the preservation of price sensitive information and the implementation of

the code of conduct under the overall supervision of the board.

Policy for determination of Materiality and Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related

Party Transactions

The provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations will be applicable to our Company immediately upon the listing of

Equity Shares of our Company. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 19, 2026 has approved and

adopted the policy for determination of materiality and determination of materiality of related party transactions

and on dealing with related party transactions.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Our Company is supported by a team of professionals having exposure to various operational aspects of our

business. A brief detail about the Key Managerial Personnel of our Company is provided below:

Name, Designation & Educational

Qualification & Term of office A ge (Years) Date of

Appointment Compensation

paid for F.Y.

ended 2024-25

(in Rs. Lakhs) Overall experience (in years) Previous Employment Nishant Raj Gupta

Designation: Managing Director

Educational Qualification: Term of office: 5 years w.e.f. October 16,

2024 39 August 29,

2018 13.50 10+ Not Applicable Debal Pratim Sur Designation: Chief Financial Officer

Education Qualifications: Bachelor of

Commerce from University of Delhi Term of Office: w.e.f January 01, 2026 59 January 01,

2026 25+ Ajay kumar singh

& Co. Cost accountants Name, Designation & Educational

Qualification & Term of office A ge (Years) Date of

Appointment Compensation

paid for F.Y.

ended 2024-25

(in Rs. Lakhs) Overall experience (in years) Previous Employment Satish Joshi Designation: Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer Membership No: A- 30167 Educational Qualification: Bachelor of

Commerce from University of Delhi and

Company Secretary from Institute of

Company Secretaries of India Term of office: w.e.f. February 02, 2026 38 February

02, 2026 2+ Fiitjee Limited

BRIEF PROFILE OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

1. Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta - For details, please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page

no. 147 of this Draft Prospectus.

2. Mr. Debal Pratim Sur, aged 59 years, is the Chief Financial Offer of our Company. He holds a Bachelors degree

Bachelor of Commerce from University of Delhi. Also, he has passed the Intermediate Examination of Institute

of Chartered Accountant of India ("ICAI") and Institute of Cost Accountants of India ("ICMAI"). He has an over

25 years of experience in the Financial and ancillary activities. He is associated with our Company since January

01, 2026. With his academic background in commerce and proven capabilities in administration, finance,

coordination, and team support, he plays a vital role in enhancing organizational efficiency and supporting the

Companys growth objectives.

3. Mr. Satish Joshi, aged 37 years, is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company. He is an

Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has over 2 years of experience in the fields

of corporate governance, secretarial compliance, and legal affairs. Mr. Joshi possesses knowledge of corporate

laws, regulatory compliance, and governance practices. He has experience in managing secretarial functions,

ensuring adherence to statutory requirements, and supporting organizations in maintaining effective compliance

frameworks. As the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, he is responsible for overseeing the Companys

compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws, facilitating Board and Committee processes, ensuring

timely regulatory filings and disclosures, and advising the management on governance and compliance matters.

He plays an important role in strengthening the Companys governance framework and promoting transparency,

accountability, and regulatory adherence across its operations.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

Our Company is supported by a team of professionals having exposure to various operational aspects of our

business. A brief detail about the Senior Management Personnel of our Company is provided below:

Name, Designation & Educational Qualification

& Term of office A ge (Years) Date of

Appointment Overall

experience

(in years) Previous Employment Amit Sharma 30 April 01, 2026 5+ Hero Fincorp Designation: Marketing Head Limited Educational Qualification: Master of Commerce

from Maharaja Agrasen Himalayan Garhwal Name, Designation & Educational Qualification

& Term of office A ge (Years) Date of

Appointment Overall

experience

(in years) Previous Employment University and Bachelor of Commerce from

University of Delhi Term of office: w.e.f April 01, 2026

The brief profile of our Senior Management Personnel (SMP) are as follows:

1. Mr. Amit Sharma, aged 30 years, is the Marketing Head (Senior Management Personnel) of our Company. He

holds a Master of Commerce degree from Maharaja Agrasen Himalayan Garhwal University and a Bachelor of

Commerce degree from the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi. He has over 5 years of experience. He

has been associated with our Company since 2024. As the Marketing Head, he is responsible for formulating and

implementing marketing strategies, brand management, market development, customer engagement and

management of the dealer network. He also plays a key role in strengthening customer relationships, expanding

market reach and supporting the overall growth objectives of our Company.

We confirm that:

a. All the persons named as our Senior Management Personnel and Key Managerial Personnel above are the

permanent employees of our Company.

b. None of our KMPs / SMPs except Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta, Managing Director and Chairperson is also part of the

Board of Directors.

c. In respect of all above mentioned Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel there has been no

contingent or deferred compensation accrued for the period ended March 31, 2025.

d. Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management

Personnel have not entered into any other contractual arrangements or service contracts (including retirement and

termination benefits) with the issuer.

e. Our Company does not have any bonus/ profit sharing plan for any of the Key Managerial Personnel, Senior

Management Personnel.

f. that no material clause of Article of Association has been left out from disclosure having bearing on the

IPO/disclosure.

g. that there are no findings/observations of any of the inspections by SEBI or any other regulator which are material

and which needs to be disclosed or non-disclosure of which may have bearing on the investment decision, other

than the ones which have already disclosed in the Issue document.

h. there is no conflict of interest between the lessor of the immovable properties, (crucial for operations of the

company) and the company, Promoter, Promoter Group, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management

Personnel, Directors and subsidiaries / Group Company and its directors, the same should be disclosed at all the

relevant sections of the Issue document. However, in case any such conflict of interest arises, the same shall be

disclosed at the relevant sections of the Issue Document.

i. There is no conflict of interest between the suppliers of raw materials and third- party service providers (crucial

for operations of the company) and the company, Promoter, Promoter Group, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior

Management Personnel, Directors and subsidiaries / Group Company and its directors, the same shall be disclosed

at all the relevant sections of the Issue document. However, in case any such conflict of interest arises, the same

shall be disclosed at the relevant sections of the Issue Document.

j. there are no agreements/ arrangements and clauses / covenants which are material and which needs to be

disclosed or non-disclosure of which may have bearing on the investment decision, other than the ones which have

already disclosed in the Issue document.

k. Presently, we do not have Employee Stock Option Plan/ Employee Stock Purchase Scheme for our employees.

Arrangement and understanding with Major Shareholders/Customers/ Suppliers

None of the above Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Management Personnel have been selected pursuant to any

arrangement/understanding with major shareholders/ customers/ suppliers.

There are no agreements/ arrangements and clauses / covenants which are material and which needs to be disclosed

or non-disclosure of which may have bearing on the investment decision, other than the ones which have already

disclosed in the offer document.

Payment of benefits to KMP & SMP of our Company (non- salary related)

Except as disclosed in this Draft Prospectus and any statutory payments made by our Company to its KMP and SMP,

our Company has not paid any sum, any non-salary related amount or benefit to any of its KMP and SMP or to its

Employees including amounts towards super-annuation, ex-gratia/rewards.

Except statutory benefits upon termination of their employment in our Company or superannuation, no KMP and

SMP are entitled to any benefit upon termination of employment or superannuation.

Contributions are made by our Company towards Provident Fund, Gratuity Fund and Employee State Insurance.

Nature of family relationship between KMPs and SMP

None of our KMPs and SMP are related to each other.

Details of Service Contracts of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel

Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Personnel have not entered into any other contractual arrangements or service contracts (including retirement and

termination benefits) with our Company.

Changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in last three years:

There have been no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of our Company

during the last 3 (three) year except as stated below:

Sr. No. Name Date of Appointment/ Re-

appointment/ Change in

designation,/ Cessation Reasons for change 1. Ashish Gautam November 22, 2024 Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company 2. Sarvagya Goel December 11, 2024 Appointed as Company Secretary of the Company 3. Sarvagya Goel January 15, 2025 Resigned as Company Secretary of the Company 4. Ashish Gautam October 27, 2025 Resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company 5. Debal Pratim Sur January 01, 2026 Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company 6. Satish Joshi February 02, 2026 Appointed as Company Secretary of the Company 7. Amit Sharma April 01, 2026 Appointed as Senior Management Personnel of the

Company

ATTRITION/ TURNOVER OF KMP AND SMP

Attrition rate is not high compare to the industry.

SHAREHOLDING OF THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

None of the Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management Personnel in our Company hold any shares of our

Company as on the date of filing of this Draft Prospectus except as under:

Sr. No. Name of KMPs No. of Shares held 1. Nishant Raj Gupta 22,44,000 2. Debal Pratim Sur Nil 3. Satish Joshi Nil Total 22,44,000

INTEREST OF OUR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

All the KMP and SMP may be deemed to be interested to the extent of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses

payable to them under the Articles, and to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered as an officer

or employee of the Company. For further details, please refer to Chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page

no 147 of this Draft Prospectus.

Our KMP and SMP may also be regarded as interested to the extent of their shareholding and dividend payable

thereon, if any, and to the extent of Equity Shares, if any held by them in our Company or held by their relatives.

Further our KMP and SMP are also interested to the extent of unsecured loans, if any, given by them to our Company

or by their relatives or by the companies/ firms in which they are interested as directors/Members/Partners. Further

our KMP and SMP may also be interested to the extent of loans, if any, taken by them or their relatives or taken by the

companies/ firms in which they are interested as Directors/ Members/ Partners and for the details of Personal

Guarantee given by the KMP and SMP towards Financial facilities of our Company please refer to "Statement of

Financial Indebtedness" on page no 224 of this Draft Prospectus.

Except as stated in this section "Our Management" or the section titled "Restated Financial Statement-Note -29-

Related Party Disclosure" beginning on page no 147 and 173 respectively of this Draft Prospectus, and except to the

extent of shareholding in our Company, our KMP & SMP do not have any other interest in our business.

Interest in the property of Our Company:

Except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business- Details of Immovable Property" beginning on page no. 117.

Our KMP and SMP do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company during the preceding

three years before filing of this Draft Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by our Company as on date of Draft

Prospectus.

Further, except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on page no 117 of this Draft Prospectus

our Directors does not have any interest in any transactions in the acquisition of land, construction of any building or

supply of any machinery.

Business Interest

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 173 of this Draft Prospectus,

Our KMP are not interested as member of a firm or company, and no sum has been paid or agreed to be paid to him

or to such firm or company in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce such person to become, or

qualify him as a director, or otherwise for services rendered by him or by such firm or Company in connection with

the promotion or formation of our Company

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTER GROUP

Our Promoters:

The promoters of our Company are Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta, Ms. Khusbu Varshney, Ms. Usha Gupta and Mr. Rakesh

Gupta.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, our Promoters collectively holds 42,90,000 Equity shares of our Company,

representing 89.45% of the pre-issued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share capital of our Company. For details

relating to holding of our Promoters, please refer to chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page 66 of this

Draft Prospectus.

I. The details of our Promoters are as under:

*Nishant Raj Gupta - Chairperson & Managing Director Qualification Bachelor of Commerce from University of Delhi and Master of Commerce from Manav Bharati University Date of Birth June 20, 1986 Age 39 years Experience More than 10 years Nationality Indian PAN: APKPG6746G Residential Address: Flat No -SC-3-103 1st Floor Tower-3, Sea Court Apartment Land-1, Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, PO: Bisrakh, DIST: Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201306 No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre Issue)- 22,44,000 Equity Shares aggregating to 46.79 % of Pre Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. Other Ventures Directorships in Other Companies: ml Nil ? Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP: Nil HUF: Nil Sole Proprietor: Nil *Khusbu Varshney - Executive Director Qualification Bachelor of Commerce from University of Jammu Date of Birth July 16, 1989 A ge 36 years Experience More than 02 years q&t roous Limited - Draft prospectus Khusbu Varshney - Executive Director Nationality Indian i PAN: AIXPV8666J Residential Address: 60/19 Gopalpuri, Maa Maya Hospital, Koil, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh- 202001 No. of Equity Shares & % of 1 Shareholding (Pre Issue)- 3,52,000 Equity Shares aggregating to 7.34 % of Pre Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. ^ Other Ventures Directorships in Other Companies: Nil Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP: Nil HUF: Nil Sole Proprietor: Nil *Usha Guj 5ta - Non- Independei it- Non- Executive Director Qualification Master of Arts in Psychology from Agra University Date of Birth February 11, 1955 Age 71 years Experience More than 07 years Nationality Indian PAN: ACMPG9881B Residential Address: 357, Second Floor, Sector-1, Vaishali, I.E. Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh- 201010 No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre Issue)- 10,78,000 Equity Shares aggregating to 22.48% of Pre Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. *Usha Gupta - Non- Independent- Non- Executive Director Other Ventures Directorships in Other Companies: Nil Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP: Nil HUF: Nil Sole Proprietor: Nil Rakesh Gupta- Promoter 1 Brief Profile s ^ T i Mr. Rakesh Gupta, aged 70 years, is one of the Promoters of our Company. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from Agra University. He has over 7 years of overall experience. Mr. Gupta has been associated with the Company since its inception and has provided valuable support in its growth and development. While he is not involved in the day- to-day operations of the Company and does not hold any position on the Board of Directors, he continues to contribute to the Companys long-term vision and strategic objectives in his capacity as a Promoter. His Companys efforts towards sustainable growth and value creation for its stakeholders. Qualification mRif Master of Arts in Psychology from Agra University and Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Agra University Date of Birth August 12, 1955 A ge 70 years Experience More than 07 years Nationality Indian PAN: AEKPG9369J Residential Address: 357, Second Floor, Sector-1, Vaishali, I.E. Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh- 201010 No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre Issue)- 6,16,000 Equity Shares aggregating to 12.84% of Pre Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. Rakesh Gupta- Promoter Other Ventures Directorships in Other Companies: Nil Designated Partner/ Partner in LLP: Nil HUF: Nil Sole Proprietor: Nil

*For brief profile of our Promoters, please refer to Chapter titled JOur Management" beginning on page 147 of this Draft

Prospectus.

II. CONFIRMATIONS / DECLARATION

In relation to our Individual Promoters, our Company confirms that the PAN, Bank Account Numbers, Passport

Number, Aadhaar Card Number and Driving License number shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange at the time

of filing of the Draft Prospectus.

Undertaking/ Confirmations

None of our Promoters or Promoter Group or Group Company or person in control of our Company has been:

1. Prohibited or debarred from accessing or operating in the capital market or restrained from buying, selling or

dealing in securities under any order or direction passed by SEBI or any other authority; or

2. Refused listing of any of the securities issued by such entity by any stock exchange, in India or abroad;

3. No material regulatory or disciplinary action is taken by any by a stock exchange or regulatory authority in

the past one year in respect of our Promoters, Group Company and Company promoted by the promoters of

our company;

4. There are no defaults in respect of payment of interest and principal to the debenture / bond / fixed deposit

holders, banks, FIs by our Company, our Promoters, Group Company and Company promoted by the

promoters during the past three years;

5. The litigation record, the nature of litigation, and status of litigation of our Company, Promoters, Group

company and Company promoted by the Promoters are disclosed in chapter titled "Outstanding Litigations

and Material Developments" beginning on page no 239 of this Draft Prospectus;

6. None of our Promoters, person in control of our Company are or have ever been a promoter, director or person

in control of any other company which is debarred from accessing the capital markets under any order or

direction passed by the SEBI or any other authority;

7. Identified as wilful defaulters or fraudulent borrowers by the RBI or any other governmental authority;

8. Declared as a fugitive economic offender under the provisions of section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders

Act, 2018.

III. CHANGE IN CONTROL OF OUR COMPANY IN LAST 5 YEARS

There has been no change in the control of our Company since incorporation of the Company.

IV. EXPERIENCE OF OUR PROMOTERS IN THE LINE OF BUSINESS OF OUR COMPANY

Our Promoters have experience in the line of business of our Company. For details in relation to experience of our

Promoter in the business of our Company, please refer the chapter "Our Management" beginning on page 147 of

this Draft Prospectus.

V. INTEREST OF OUR PROMOTERS

Our Promoters do not have any interest in our Company except to the extent of compensation payable / paid and

to the extent of any Equity shares held by him or his relatives and associates or held by the companies, firms and

trusts in which he is interested as director, member, partner, and / or trustee, and to the extent of benefits arising

out of such shareholding. For further details please see the chapters titled "Capital Structure","Restated Financial

Statements" and "Our Management" beginning on pages 67, 173 and 147 of this Draft Prospectus.

Except as stated in the Draft Prospectus, Our Company has not entered into any contract, agreements or

arrangements in which our Promoters are directly or indirectly interested and no payments have been made to it

in respect of the contracts, agreements or arrangements which are proposed to be made with it. For further details

please see the chapters titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 173 of this Draft Prospectus.

a) Interest of Promoters in the Promotion of our Company

Our Company is currently promoted by the Promoters in order to carry on its present business. Our Promoters are

interested in our Company to the extent of their shareholding and directorship in our Company and the dividend

declared, if any, by our Company.

b) Interest of Promoters in property of our Company

Except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business- Details of Immovable Property" beginning on page 117 of

this Draft Prospectus.Our Promoters do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company

during the preceding three years before filing of this Draft Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by our Company

as on date of Draft Prospectus.

Further, except as mentioned in the chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on page no 99 of this Draft Prospectus

our Promoters does not have any interest in any transactions in the acquisition of land, construction of any building

or supply of any machinery.

c) Business Interests

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 173 of this Draft

Prospectus, Our Promoters are not interested as member of a firm or company, and no sum has been paid or agreed

to be paid to him or to such firm or company in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce such

person to become, or qualify him as a director, or otherwise for services rendered by him or by such firm or

Company in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company.

VI. INTEREST IN OUR COMPANY OTHER THAN AS PROMOTERS

Except as mentioned in this chapter and chapters titled "Our Business", "History and Certain Corporate Matters",

"Our Management" and "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on pages 117, 129, 147 and 173, respectively,

our Promoters do not have any other interest in our Company.

VII. PAYMENT OF AMOUNTS OR BENEFITS TO THE PROMOTERS OR PROMOTER GROUP DURING

THE LAST TWO YEARS

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 173 of this Draft

Prospectus, there has been no payment of benefits to our Promoters or Promoter Group during the two years

preceding the date of this Draft Prospectus.

VIII. MATERIAL GUARANTEES

Except as stated in the "Restated Financial Statements" and "Statement of Financial Indebtedness" beginning on

page 173 and 224 of this Draft Prospectus, our Promoters have not given any material guarantee to any third party

with respect to the Equity Shares as on the date of this Draft Prospectus.

IX. OUR PROMOTER GROUP

Apart from our Promoters, as per Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the following individuals and

entities shall form part of our Promoter Group:

A. Natural Persons who are Part of the Promoter Group

As per Regulation 2(1)(pp)(ii) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the following individuals form part of our Promoter

Group:

Name of the Promoter Relationship Name of the Relative Father Rakesh Gupta Mother Usha Gupta Spouse Khushbu Varshney Brother Prashant Raj Gupta Sister NA Nishant Raj Gupta Son NA Daughter Srida Gupta Spouses Father Yashpal Varshney Spouses Mother Rachana Varshney Spouses Brother Vardhan Varshney Spouses Sister Harshika Varshney Name of the Promoter Relationship Name of the Relative Father Yashpal Varshney Mother Rachana Varshney Spouse Nishant Raj Gupta Brother Vardhan Varshney Sister(s) Harshika Varshney Khushbu Varshney Son NA Daughter Srida Gupta Spouses Father Rakesh Gupta Spouses Mother Usha Gupta Spouses Brother Prashant Raj Gupta Spouses Sister NA Name of the Promoter Relationship Name of the Relative Father Late Shiv Prashad Usha Gupta Mother Late Shakuntala Devi Spouse Rakesh Gupta Name of the Promoter Relationship Name of the Relative Brother Late Vinay Kumar Gupta Sister Mukta Varshney Son Nishant Raj Gupta and Prashant Raj Gupta Daughter NA Spouses Father Late K M Gupta Spouses Mother Late Chuniya Devi Spouses Brother Late K L Gupta Spouses Sister NA Name of the Promoter Relationship Name of the Relative Father Late K M Gupta Mother Late Chuniya Devi Spouse Usha Gupta Brother Late K L Gupta Sister NA Rakesh Gupta Son Nishant Raj Gupta and Prashant Raj Gupta Daughter NA Spouses Father Late Shiv Prashad Spouses Mother Late Shakuntala Devi Spouses Brother Late Vinay Kumar Gupta Spouses Sister Mukta Varshney

B. Entities forming part of the Promoter Group pursuant to Regulation 2(1)(pp)(iv) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations

As per Regulation 2(1)(pp)(iv) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the following Companies/Trusts/ Partnership

firms/HUFs or Sole Proprietorships are forming part of our Promoter Group.

Sr. No. Name of Promoter Group Entity/Company 1. Any Body Corporate in which 20% or more of the Equity

Share Capital is held by Promoter or an immediate

relative of the Promoter or a firm or Hindu Undivided

Family (HUF) in which Promoter or any one or more of

his immediate relatives are a member. Nil 2. Any Body Corporate in which a body corporate as

provided in (A) above holds twenty per cent. or more, of

the equity share capital; and Nil 3. Any Hindu Undivided Family or firm in which the

aggregate share of the promoter and their relatives is

equal to or more than twenty per cent. of the total capital; Nil

C. All persons whose shareholding is aggregated pursuant to Regulation 2(1)(pp)(v) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations under the heading "shareholding of the promoter group"

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page 66 of this Draft Prospectus i.e. Ms.

Roopali Gupta, none of the other persons forms part of promoter group for the purpose of shareholding of the

Promoter Group under Regulation 2(1)(pp)(v) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

X. SHAREHOLDING OF THE PROMOTER GROUP IN OUR COMPANY

For details of shareholding of members of our Promoter Group as on the date of this Draft Prospectus, please see

the chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page 66 of this Draft Prospectus.

XI. COMPANIES WITH WHICH THE PROMOTERS HAVE DISASSOCIATED IN THE LAST THREE YEARS

Our Promoters have not disassociated themselves from any Companies, firms or entities during the last three years

preceding the date of this Draft Prospectus.

XII. OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS

There is no outstanding litigation against our Promoters except as disclosed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and

chapter titled "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" beginning on pages 22 and 239 respectively

of this Draft Prospectus.

XIII. COMMON PURSUITS OF OUR PROMOTERS

Our Promoters are not involved with any Group companies or Subsidiaries or Associates companies which are in

the same line of activity or business as that of our Company. Further, none of the any Group companies or

Subsidiaries or Associate companies has business interests in our Company.

For further details, please refer related party transactions under chapter titled "RestatedFinancial Statements" on

page no 173 of this Draft Prospectus.