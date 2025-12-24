STATEMENT

(AS REQUIRED BY SECTION 26 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE4 OF COMPANIES (PROSPECTUS AND ALLOTMENT OF SECURITIES) RULES, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

Quanto Agroworld Limited,

109, Garnet Paladium, ITT Bhatti,

Western Express Highway, Behind Express Zone,

Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400063

Dear Sir,

We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Audited Financial information of Quanto Agroworld Limited , (the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated Consolidated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30,2025, March 31,2025, March 31,2024 & March 31, 2023 the Restated Consolidated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Consolidated Audited Cash Flow Statement for Financial year ended on September 30,2025, March 31,2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Consolidated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 24,2025, being the date on which the Restated Consolidated Financial Information was approved for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of:

These Restated Consolidated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act"); read with rules 4 to 6 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014 ("the rules");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("1CDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI);

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note").

Management Responsibility for the Restated Financial Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion the Draft Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the Financial Year ended on September 30, 2025, March 31,2025, March 31,2024,

and March 31, 2023, on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 4 to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information comprises the financial information of Quanto Agroworld Limited and its subsidiaries, namely Quanto Kisan Private Limited and Quanto Agritech Private Limited, consolidated in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

1. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into

consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated September 30" 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and material ity to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. A Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

e. These Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from Audited financial statements of company as at and for the Financial Year ended on September 30,2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by Board of Directors.

2. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Agroworld Limited issued by us dated August 30th,

2025 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2025.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Kisan Private Limited issued by us dated August 29,

2025 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the penod ended March 31,2025.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Agrilech Private Limited issued by us dated August 29, 2025 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March

31,2025.

Independent Auditors reports issued by previous auditor N N K & CO. dated May 10, 2024 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2024.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Kisan Private Limited issued by previous auditor ASOS & Co. dated May 23,2024 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2024.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Agritech Private Limited issued by previous auditor ASOS & Co. dated May 23,2024 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2024.

Independent Auditors reports issued by previous auditor ASOS & Co. dated September 08,2023 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2023.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Agritech Private Limited issued by previous auditor ASOS & Co. dated September 08,2023 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2023.

Independent Auditors reports of Quanto Kisan Private Limited issued by previous auditor ASOS & Co. dated September 08,2023 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31,2023.

3. Based on our examination & according to information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that:-

a) The Restated Consolidated Financial Information or Restated Consolidated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any.

b) The Restated Consolidated Financial Information or Restated Consolidated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective in years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

c) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required.

d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued us for the Financial Year ended on September 30. 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31. 2024, and March 31, 2023, which would require adjustments In this Restated Consolidated Financial Information of the Company.

e) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this report.

f) Adjustments in Restated Consolidated Financial information or Restated Consolidated Summary Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies.

g) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information or Restated Consolidated Summary Financial Statement.

h) The Company has valued its obligations related to Gratuity as per AS -15.

i) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information or Restated Consolidated Summary Financial Statement.

j) The related party transaction for purchase & sales of Goods entered by the company are at arms length price;

k) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a. The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure 1 to this report, of the Company for the Financial Year ended on September 30,2025, March 31,2025 on March 31,2024 & March 31,2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure I to this Report

b. The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss