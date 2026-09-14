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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
40.35
16.49
15.55
12.07
15.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.35
16.49
15.55
12.07
15.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,567.45
|62.08
|1,59,547.55
|829.87
|0.73
|4,249.38
|104.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,483
|37.32
|73,602.28
|566.3
|0.36
|3,716.14
|426.52
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,223.25
|96.69
|53,071.88
|103.03
|0.19
|694.36
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,771.75
|74.12
|52,417.67
|201
|0.06
|1,302
|647.23
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
8,541.1
|76.73
|43,828.32
|190.64
|0.1
|694.68
|714.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Surendra Kumar Babulal Agarwal
Managing Director
Sangeeta Surendra Agarwal
Director
Gaurav Surendra Agarwal
Independent Director
Vikas Paliwak
Independent Director
Nainai Israni
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Kewliya
109 Garnet Paladium ITT Bhatti,
We.Exp.High Ways Goregaon East,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: +91 88797 77355
Website: http://www.quantoagro.com
Email: info@quantoagro.com
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Summary
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Reports by Quanto Agroworld Ltd
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