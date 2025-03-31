To the Members of Meson Valves India Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Meson Valves India Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year the ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Accounting Standards (‘AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue from Sale of Products (Refer Note No. 1(l) and 22 to the financial statement)

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The company generates revenue from the sale, assembly, distribution, and servicing of valves, actuators, strainers, and related products to industries such as naval, oil and gas, power, and refineries, both domestically and internationally. Revenue is recognized when control of goods transfers to the buyer, typically at dispatch or delivery. • We assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing them with applicable accounting standards. • We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over recognition of revenue. Revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter as there could be incentives or external pressures to meet expectations resulting in revenue being overstated or recognized before the control has been transferred. • On a sample basis, we tested the revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents to assess whether revenue is recognized appropriately when control is transferred. • We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transaction recorded before and after the financial year-end date to assess whether revenue is recognized in the correct financial period in which control is transferred. • We scrutinized journal entries related to revenue recognized during the year based upon specified risk-based criteria, to identify unusual or irregular items.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Auditing for the Auditors Responsibility in relation to Other Information in documents containing the audited standalone financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The audit of standalone financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024, included in the Statement was carried out and reported by PSV Jain & Associates who have expressed unmodified conclusion vide their report dated 20th May 2024, whose reports have been furnished to us and which have been relied upon by us for the purpose of our audit of the Statement. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) The Company has provided (and)/paid managerial remuneration which is in accordance with the requisite approval mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 o f the Order, to the extent applicable.

3) Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) We have also audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per “Annexure B” expressed unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at 31st March 2025;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2025; and

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as per the Act.

iv. A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(D) The company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year which are in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. As per the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and Further, to the extent the audit trail was enabled, we did not, in the course of our audit, come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Meson Valves India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of an audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i)

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year ended 31st March 2025.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies as follows:

Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 7,79,400 - Joint Ventures - - Associates - - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 7,79,400 - Joint Ventures - - Associates - - Others -

(b) During the year the investments made in subsidiaries & associate companies is not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of an advance in the nature of loan granted to company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to [companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties] which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in note 20 to the financial statements, the Company has granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to company. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans Related Parties 7,79,400 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 22.00%

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there no dues of income tax or sales-tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute as on 31.3.2025 other than as stated below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues (Including interest and penalty, as the case may be) Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Integrated Goods and service tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service tax 34.37 Assessing Officer FY 21- Goods and Service tax Goods and Service tax 22.71 Assessing Officer FY 21-

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any bank or financial institution or government during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender till the date of our audit report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained by the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by a cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding company, or subsidiary companies or persons connected with them during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount that needs to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects relating to corporate social responsibility. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements ofMeson Valves India Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Boards of Directors of the Company, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference too financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company is in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.