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Quest Flow Controls Ltd Share Price Live

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226
(-1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open226
  • Day's High226
  • 52 Wk High467.95
  • Prev. Close230.6
  • Day's Low226
  • 52 Wk Low 116.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.8
  • P/E226
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.19
  • EPS1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)231.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Quest Flow Controls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹226

Prev. Close

₹230.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.8

Day's High

₹226

Day's Low

₹226

52 Week's High

₹467.95

52 Week's Low

₹116.2

Book Value

₹83.19

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

231.82

P/E

226

EPS

1

Divi. Yield

0

Quest Flow Controls Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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31 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Quest Flow Controls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Quest Flow Controls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.52%

Non-Promoter- 9.83%

Institutions: 9.82%

Non-Institutions: 57.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Quest Flow Controls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

8.5

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.28

50

11.57

2.61

Net Worth

66.44

60.16

20.07

2.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

62.36

67.21

63.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.36

67.21

63.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.88

0.73

0.18

Quest Flow Controls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,607.95

65.641,55,452.37650.121.182,963.2284.91

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,053.6

69.9759,106.18283.520.112,144.58309.32

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,822.55

92.5250,604.63205.10.474,096.29125.38

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

1,343.6

42.2335,442.91231.910.372,270.45195.39

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

KIRLOSENG

1,856.4

58.2126,988.33111.10.241,534.71230.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Quest Flow Controls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Brijesh Madhav Manerikar

Whole-time Director

Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar

Executive Director & CEO

Kishor Dhondu Makvan

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Soundararajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Snehal Satyendra Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Vasant Patil

Non Executive Director

LALIT VARSHNEY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Jain

Registered Office

# L-45 1st Flr Software Techno,

#NAME?,

Goa - 403722

Tel: 08322954198

Website: http://www.mvi.ltd

Email: investor@mvi.ltd

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Quest Flow Controls Limited was initially incorporated as Sander Meson India Private Limited on August 18, 2016 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Meson ...
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Reports by Quest Flow Controls Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Quest Flow Controls Ltd share price today?

The Quest Flow Controls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹226 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Flow Controls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quest Flow Controls Ltd is ₹231.82 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quest Flow Controls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quest Flow Controls Ltd is 226 and 2.72 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quest Flow Controls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quest Flow Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quest Flow Controls Ltd is ₹116.2 and ₹467.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Quest Flow Controls Ltd?

Quest Flow Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.57%, 1 Year at -48.76%, 6 Month at 12.19%, 3 Month at 56.40% and 1 Month at -13.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quest Flow Controls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quest Flow Controls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.52 %
Institutions - 9.83 %
Public - 57.65 %

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