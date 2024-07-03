Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹226
Prev. Close₹230.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.8
Day's High₹226
Day's Low₹226
52 Week's High₹467.95
52 Week's Low₹116.2
Book Value₹83.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)231.82
P/E226
EPS1
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
8.5
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.28
50
11.57
2.61
Net Worth
66.44
60.16
20.07
2.68
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
62.36
67.21
63.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.36
67.21
63.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.88
0.73
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,607.95
|65.64
|1,55,452.37
|650.12
|1.18
|2,963.2
|284.91
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,053.6
|69.97
|59,106.18
|283.52
|0.11
|2,144.58
|309.32
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,822.55
|92.52
|50,604.63
|205.1
|0.47
|4,096.29
|125.38
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,343.6
|42.23
|35,442.91
|231.91
|0.37
|2,270.45
|195.39
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
1,856.4
|58.21
|26,988.33
|111.1
|0.24
|1,534.71
|230.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Brijesh Madhav Manerikar
Whole-time Director
Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar
Executive Director & CEO
Kishor Dhondu Makvan
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Soundararajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Snehal Satyendra Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Vasant Patil
Non Executive Director
LALIT VARSHNEY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Jain
# L-45 1st Flr Software Techno,
#NAME?,
Goa - 403722
Tel: 08322954198
Website: http://www.mvi.ltd
Email: investor@mvi.ltd
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Quest Flow Controls Limited was initially incorporated as Sander Meson India Private Limited on August 18, 2016 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Meson ...
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Reports by Quest Flow Controls Ltd
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