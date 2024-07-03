Quest Flow Controls Ltd Summary

Quest Flow Controls Limited was initially incorporated as Sander Meson India Private Limited on August 18, 2016 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Meson Valves India Private Limited on May 15, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Central Registration Centre. The status changed to Public Limited Company attaining the name as Meson Valves India Limited on May 4, 2023 and has again adopted its present name Quest Flow Controls Limited on June 25, 2025.



The Company is engaged in the business of supplying of valves, actuators, Strainers and remote-control valves systems to the industries both in domestic and international markets. It supplies defence & marine shipyards, oil & gas refineries, power and process plants, water & wastewater utilities and a broad set of general-industry OEMs.The Company operate assembly unit in Pune, Maharashtra, which is well equipped with CNC machines, all necessary Fixtures for assembly and test machinery for quality assurance, other handling Equipments to facilitate smooth assembly process and easy logistics. It procure products for further assembly and supply from various coutries across the globe such as Denmark, Germany, Poland, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey and United Arab Emirates and in the domestic market, they procure the products from states such as Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi and Telangana based on puchases made.



The Company set up Assembly unit at Goa in year 2016. The Company came up with its IPO by issuing 30,48,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and raised a fresh issue of 31.08 crores on September 12, 2023. Company acquired two new subsidiaries, M/s.



Tamr Alloys India Limited and M/s. H2O Dynamics India Limited, on 7th June 2024.In FY 2025, Company completed its first naval Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) valve project, which established the credentials in the niche market. It supplied Class-1500 gate and globe valves for NTPC Talchers FGD retrofit ahead of schedule, completed a third batch of 1 200 mm zero-leakage butterfly valves for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, and cleared seismic and thermal-shock tests to become an approved NPCIL vendor for the upcoming PHWR fleet.