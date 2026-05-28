|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|Quest Flow Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2026
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation of disinvestment of stake in subsidiary of the company.
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2026
|4 Mar 2026
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation of disinvestment of stake in subsidiary of the company.
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2025
|21 Nov 2025
|Quest Flow Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Shifting the Registered Office of the Company from Goa in the state of Goa to Pune in the State of Maharashtra Pls find attached outcome of Board Meeting for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2025
|21 Nov 2025
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Intimation of disinvestment of stake in Associates/Joint Venture of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Quest Flow Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For the half year ended on September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Investment and acquisition of 45% ownership of Quest Flow Controls, LLC a US based Company
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Meeting held on 05th September 2025
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