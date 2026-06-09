iifl-logo

Quest Flow Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
221.5
(-1.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Flow Controls Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

8.5

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.28

50

11.57

2.61

Net Worth

66.44

60.16

20.07

2.68

Minority Interest

Debt

4.72

5.62

11.24

9.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.64

0.64

0

0

Total Liabilities

71.8

66.42

31.31

11.92

Fixed Assets

19.23

17.53

1.55

1.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0

0

0.06

Networking Capital

48.99

45.59

27.24

8.14

Inventories

7.13

14.7

12.6

10.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

37.75

34.83

15.53

10.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.82

14.53

12.88

3.25

Sundry Creditors

-8.33

-13.03

-7.05

-11.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.38

-5.44

-6.72

-3.78

Cash

3.06

3.3

2.53

2.18

Total Assets

71.79

66.42

31.32

11.9

Meson Valves Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Flow Controls Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.