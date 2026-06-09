Quest Flow Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
8.5
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.28
50
11.57
2.61
Net Worth
66.44
60.16
20.07
2.68
Minority Interest
Debt
4.72
5.62
11.24
9.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
0.64
0
0
Total Liabilities
71.8
66.42
31.31
11.92
Fixed Assets
19.23
17.53
1.55
1.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
48.99
45.59
27.24
8.14
Inventories
7.13
14.7
12.6
10.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.75
34.83
15.53
10.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.82
14.53
12.88
3.25
Sundry Creditors
-8.33
-13.03
-7.05
-11.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.38
-5.44
-6.72
-3.78
Cash
3.06
3.3
2.53
2.18
Total Assets
71.79
66.42
31.32
11.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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