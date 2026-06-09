To,

The Members,

Quest Flow Controls Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company have great pleasure in presenting the 09th Boards Report of the Company together with Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2025. This report states compliance as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other rules and regulations as applicable to the Company.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The highlight of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 is summarized as follows:

STANDALONE:

Particulars FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 6,110.33 6,314.46 Other Income 47.63 17.81 Total Income 6,157.96 6332.27 Cost of Material Consumed 3,404.61 1703.65 Purchase of Stock-m-trade 330.84 2305.55 Changes In Inventories 41.23 -202.52 Employee Benefits Expenses 604.34 427.35 Financial Cost 81.41 86.89 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 343.53 116.11 Other Expenses 559.56 603.22 Total Expenses 5,365.52 5040.26 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 792.44 1292.01 Less: Exceptional items - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 792.44 1292.01 Provision for Taxation (Net) 164.84 386.74 Profit/(Loss) after tax 627.60 905.27 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - - Earnings per Equity Share ( ) - Face value of 10/- each 6.18 8.91

CONSOLIDATED:

Particulars FY 2024-25 Revenue from Operations 6721.24 Other Income 73.10 Total Income 6797.34 Cost of Material Consumed 3623.81 Purchase of Stock-m-trade 692.76 Changes In Inventories -142.12 Employee Benefits Expenses 691.57 Financial Cost 81.41 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 344.26 Other Expenses 608.37 Total Expenses 5900.06 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 894.28 Less: Exceptional items - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 894.28 Provision for Taxation (Net) 209.88 Profit/(Loss) after tax 684.41 Profit/(Loss) from Associate -4.90 Profit/(Loss) for the period 679.51 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - Earnings per Equity Share ( ) - Face value of 10/- each 6.69

2. BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company, Quest Flow Controls Limited is engaged in the business of supplying of valves, actuators, Strainers and remote-control valves systems to the industries both in domestic and international markets. We supply mainly to Naval, Oil and gas industries, Power, Refineries and General Industries, both in domestic and international markets.

Our Company is engaged in the business of assembling, buying, selling, distributing, importing, exporting or otherwise dealing in products like valves, actuators, remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices. We also deal in installation, maintaining, servicing or otherwise handling of equipment and services that control and manage all products like valves, actuators, remote control system, control cabinets, tanks, visualization system, piping, pumps, fittings, gaskets, flanges and measurement devices.

Our Company has been accredited with various quality certifications such as ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001: 2015, and ISO 45001: 2018 certified by TUV Austria, certifying the design, development, manufacturing, supplying, marketing, sales and servicing of all types of valves, control valves, actuators, strainers, fluid control, management systems and related accessories.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:

ON STANDALONE BASIS:

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue of Rs. 6,110.33 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 6,314.46 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 792.44 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2025 as compared to Rs. 1292.01 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 627.60 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 905.27 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS:

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue of Rs. 6721.24 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 6314.46 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 894.28 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2025 as compared to Rs. 1292.02 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 679.51 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 905.27 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

3. DIVIDEND/ TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated and taking into consideration of growth of the Company and to conserve resources, the Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025.

In Financial year 2024-25 the reserve maintained with the Company is Rs. 5,627.59 Lakhs while in the year 2023-24 reserve was Rs. 4,999.98 Lakhs.

Your Company has not transferred the profits for year ended March 31, 2025 to Reserves and Surplus.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

(i) Pursuant to Special Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th June, 2025, the Company has changed its name from "Meson Valves India Limited" to "Quest Flow Controls Limited".

(ii) The Company has Increased its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 11,00,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,00,000 by way of passing an Ordinary Resolution at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th June, 2025.

(iii) The Company has Considered and Approved the issuance of 97,561 Equity Shares and also the Board has approved the allotment of 97,561 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis for Consideration in Cash by way of passing a Special Resolution at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th June, 2025.

(iv) The Company has Considered and Approved the issuance of 9,85,080 Convertible Warrants and also the Board has approved the allotment of 9,02,780 Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis for Consideration in Cash by way of passing a Special Resolution at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th June, 2025.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, there have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the date of the Balance Sheet and the date of this Report.

5. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under review.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the Business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

7. CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

There is no Change in the Authorized Share Capital during the year under review.

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2025 was Rs 11,00,00,000/- divided into 1,10,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL

There is no Change in the Issued and Paid-Up Capital during the year under review.

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2025 was Rs. 10,16,00,620/- divided into 1,01,60,062 Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

8. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

As on March 31, 2025 following are the list of Holding, Subsidiary, Associate Company and Joint Ventures of the Company.

Sr. No. Particulars Status 1. H2O Dynamics India Limited Subsidiary 2. TAMR Alloys Private Limited Subsidiary 3. Nibe Meson Naval Limited Associate

9. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Companys shares are listed on BSE SME platform with ISIN INE0OYE01013 & Script Code: 543982.

10.DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2025 were as follows:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation Appointment/ Resignation/Change in Designation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/ Change in Designation 1. Brijesh Madhav Manerikar Chairman and Managing Director No Change 30/11/2021 2. Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar Whole-Time Director No Change 30/11/2021 3. Kunal Atul Bora Non-executive Director Resignation 12/12/2024 4. Lalit Varshney Additional Non-Executive Director Appointment 12/12/2024 5. Lalit Varshney Non-Executive Director Change in designation 09/03/2025 6. Kishor Dhondu Makvan Non-Executive Director No Change 12/06/2023 7. Soundararajan Balasubramanian Non-Executive Independent Director No Change 12/06/2023 8. Snehal Satyendra Vyas Non-Executive, Independent Director No Change 12/06/2023 9. Sanjay Vasant Patil Non-Executive, Independent Director No Change 12/06/2023 10. Vijaya E Shahapurkar Chief Financial Officer Appointment 05/05/2023 11. Anand Lohia Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Resignation 28/05/2024 12. Ankit Jain Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment 05/08/2024 13. Kishor Dhondu Makvan Chief Executive Officer Appointment 01/06/2024

11.STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of Independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Director have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act. In view of the available time limit, those Independent Director who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, had committed to perform the test within time limit stipulated under the act. The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013.

12.BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING:

Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 08 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2025 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The intervening gap between two Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Secretarial Standard-1. The prescribed quorum was presented for all the Meetings and Directors of the Company actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

13.COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has four committees viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee which has been established as a part of the better Corporate Governance practices and is in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

I. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Soundararajan Balasubramanian Chairman 2. Sanjay Vasant Patil Member 3. Snehal Satyendra Vyas Member 4. Brijesh Madhav Manerikar Member

All the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in the financial year 2024-25 was approved by the Board.

Further the Committee members met 05 times during the year for conducting the Meeting.

II. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Soundararajan Balasubramanian Chairman 2. Sanjay Vasant Patil Member 3. Snehal Satyendra Vyas Member

All the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee in the financial year 2024-25 was approved by the Board.

Further the Committee members met 04 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

III. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Soundararajan Balasubramanian Chairman 2. Sanjay Vasant Patil Member 3. Snehal Satyendra Vyas LIGN=RIGHT>Member

Further the Committee members met 01 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

IV. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Sanjay Vasant Patil Chairman 2. Brijesh Madhav Manerikar Member 3. Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar Member 4. Kishor Dhondu Makvan Member

Further the Committee members met 01 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

V. Shareholders Meeting

Sr. No. General Meeting Date/ Postal Ballot Business Transacted in the Meeting Type of Meeting 1. Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Statements; 2. Appointment of Kunal Atul Bora (DIN: 09598387) as Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation; 1. September 30, 2024 3. Appointment of Statutory Auditor; AGM 4. Approval of Charges for service of documents on the shareholders; 5. Approval for Material Related Party Transactions with M/s H2O Dynamics India Limited; 6. Approval for Material Related Party Transactions with M/s Milindpra Castings Private Limited. 1. Increasing the Remuneration of Mr. Brijesh Madhav Manerikar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company; 2. Increasing the Remuneration of Mr. Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar, Whole Time Director of the Company; 2. November 23, 2024 3. Increasing the Remuneration of Mr. Kishor Dhondu Makvan, Executive Director and CEO of the Company; Postal Ballot 4. Remuneration to Directors exceeding the Overall Managerial Remuneration limit as per the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act 2013. 3. March 09, 2025 1. To Regularize the Appointment of Additional Director, Mr. Lalit Varshney (DIN: 10689838) as Director (Non-Executive) of the Company; Postal Ballot

14.DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

CSR provides an opportunity to the Companies to effectively align its values and strategy for the benefits of the society, by contributing to the social, economic and environmental development of the society at large.

Since the Board of Directors in their meeting held on September 06, 2024, has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company as per the above provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The composition of Committee is as follow.

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Sanjay Vasant Patil Chairman 2. Brijesh Madhav Manerikar Member 3. Swaroop Raghuvir Natekar Member 4. Kishor Dhondu Makvan Member

Further the Board of directors has also approved the CSR policy formulated in accordance with the Act (as amended from time to time), guides the Company to serve the society.

The CSR policy may be accessed under the Investor section on the website of the Company at link www.mvi.ltd.

CSR activities forming part of this Report is attached as Annexure E.

15.NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company believes that building a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, professional experience and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations and Act, the Company has in place Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

The said policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). The Policy also lays down broad guidelines for evaluation of performance of Board as a whole, Committees of the Board, individual directors including the chairperson and the Independent Directors. The aforesaid Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the website of your Company www.mvi.ltd

16.CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Since the Company is listed on SME platform of BSE., the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable on the Company.

17.FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents/ brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices, the website link is www.mvi.ltd.

18.ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared for evaluating the performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Director including Independent

Directors. The questionnaires were prepared after taking into consideration the various facets related to working of Board, its committee and roles and responsibilities of Director. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Further, the performance of Board as a whole and committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of various criteria. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

19.VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct excess to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.mvi.ltd.

20.RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has evaluated a risk management to monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

21.PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statements.

22.MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES/ REGULATORS

No order, whether significant and/or material has been passed by any regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

23.PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE ACT:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134(3)(h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure-A.

24.AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Bilimoria Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 101490W) were appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company at the 08th Annual General Meeting of the Company for a term of five consecutive years i.e., from F.Y. 2024-25 to 2028-29, who shall hold office from the conclusion of 08th Annual

General Meeting till the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029, in terms of provisions of section 139(8) of the Act.

Further the Statutory Auditors have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which forms part of this Report. Also, there is no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the M/s Bilimoria Mehta & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company in their Audit Report for the year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Nikunj Kanabar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year under review.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in their report.

The said Secretarial Audit report is annexed as Annexure-B and forms part of this report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of Company in their meeting held on May 20, 2024 has appointed Vijaya E Shahapurkar as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 to conduct the internal audit of the various areas of operations and records of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Statutory Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

The notes on accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation.

Secretarial Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in the Secretarial Auditor report.

25.EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2025 is available on the

Companys website www.mvi.ltd.

26.MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure - C.

27.CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the Company considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

28. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in this Report as Annexure-D which forms part of this Report.

29.HUMAN RESOURCES

The relations with the employees and associates continued to remain cordial throughout the year. The Directors of your Company wish to place on record their appreciation for the excellent team spirit and dedication displayed by the employees of the Company.

30.DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. There exist at the group level an Internal Complaint Committee (‘ICC) constituted under The Sexual Harassment of Women at

Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The group is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and employees are made aware about the consequences of such acts and about the constitution of ICC. During the year under review, no complaints were filed with the Committee under the provisions of the said Act in relation to the workplace/s of the Company.

31.COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

32.MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, were not applicable to the Company upto March 31, 2025 and accordingly such accounts and records were not required to be maintained.

33.ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

34.GREEN INITIATIVES

In compliance with Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2024-25 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2024-25 will also be available on the Companys website www.mvi.ltd.

35.INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application or proceeding was initiated in respect of the Company in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

36.DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed: a) The Financial Statements of the Company - comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended as on that date, have been prepared on a going concern basis following applicable accounting standards and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) Accounting policies selected were applied consistently and the judgments and estimates related to these financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and, of the profits and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;

d) Requisite Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company were laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

e) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

37.ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors place on Record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your directors also Acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.