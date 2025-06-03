Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25 th June, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company. Intimation regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 25th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.06.2025) Corrigendum to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Company to be held on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.06.2025) Gist of the Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Meson Valves India Limited held on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2025) Declaration of Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25th June 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.06.2025)