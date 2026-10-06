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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
11.25
0.66
0.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.91
9.16
7.16
Net Worth
16.16
9.82
7.82
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
944.1
|55.59
|24,077.87
|151.45
|5.4
|1,302.07
|157.86
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
442.4
|16.5
|6,626.21
|87.71
|0
|405.69
|121.78
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
278.35
|44.89
|3,355.03
|13.6
|0
|256.56
|74.24
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
154.7
|18.3
|1,731.05
|26.2
|3.21
|71.36
|73.9
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
112.15
|21.02
|998.48
|6.84
|0
|99.9
|51.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MOHAMMED QASIM
Whole-time Director
Mohammed Imran
Executive Director
Mohammed Usman
Executive Director
MD Aurangzeb
Independent Non Exe. Director
Babita Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sayak Dutta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Soumi Mitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAVI KUMAR BAHL
No.A-201 2nd Flr Bagree Market,
71 B.R.B.Basu Rd,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: +91 82820 52929
Website: http://www.citygirljewellery.co.in
Email: cs@citygirljewellery.com
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Summary
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Reports by R.K. Fashion Accessories Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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