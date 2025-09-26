AGM 26/09/2025 This is to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 26TH September, 2025 at 01.00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed as per the attached schedule intimation. SUBJECT: OUTCOME OF THE 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 26th Day of September, 2025 at 01:00 P.M. which is commenced at 01.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).The following businesses were transacted at the meeting as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting: Ordinary Business: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.09.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the voting results of the business transacted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 26th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)