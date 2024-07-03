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Rajasthan Securities Ltd Share Price Live

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47.09
(0.51%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.91
  • Day's High47.1
  • 52 Wk High66.99
  • Prev. Close46.85
  • Day's Low46.91
  • 52 Wk Low 29
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E4.44
  • Face Value3
  • Book Value15.2
  • EPS10.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)362
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rajasthan Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹46.91

Prev. Close

₹46.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.09

Day's High

₹47.1

Day's Low

₹46.91

52 Week's High

₹66.99

52 Week's Low

₹29

Book Value

₹15.2

Face Value

₹3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

362

P/E

4.44

EPS

10.54

Divi. Yield

0

Rajasthan Securities Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Rajasthan Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Rajasthan Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Rajasthan Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.06

23.06

9.36

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.85

5.83

-1.42

-0.38

Net Worth

35.91

28.89

7.94

1.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.24

0

-0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-3,141.21

-47.97

0

0

Raw materials

-0.24

0

0

0

As % of sales

99.75

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3,141.21

-47.97

0

0

Op profit growth

0.59

-53.36

70.41

28.2

EBIT growth

0.59

1.69

-21.83

28.2

Net profit growth

15.09

21.89

-21.78

28.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8,750

0

Rajasthan Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajasthan Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nikhilesh Narendra Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arpit Ashok Khemani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deepa Kishor Piplikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Jain

Additional Director

Jiteshkumar N. Agrawal

Registered Office

107 Plot No 268 Honey arjun,

Kaushlya tower CA Road,

Maharashtra - 440008

Tel: 91-22-26465178

Website: http://www.rajasthangasesltd.com

Email: info@rajasthangasesltd.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Rajasthan Securities Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company as Rajasthan Gases Private Limited on August 27, 1993 at Jaipur. Rajasthan. The Company was thereafter, converted i...
Read More

Reports by Rajasthan Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rajasthan Securities Ltd share price today?

The Rajasthan Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Securities Ltd is ₹362.00 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajasthan Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Securities Ltd is 4.44 and 3.08 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajasthan Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Securities Ltd is ₹29 and ₹66.99 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Rajasthan Securities Ltd?

Rajasthan Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.19%, 3 Years at 72.23%, 1 Year at 9.49%, 6 Month at 7.09%, 3 Month at 30.14% and 1 Month at 2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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