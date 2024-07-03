Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹46.91
Prev. Close₹46.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹47.1
Day's Low₹46.91
52 Week's High₹66.99
52 Week's Low₹29
Book Value₹15.2
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)362
P/E4.44
EPS10.54
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.06
23.06
9.36
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.85
5.83
-1.42
-0.38
Net Worth
35.91
28.89
7.94
1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.24
0
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-3,141.21
-47.97
0
0
Raw materials
-0.24
0
0
0
As % of sales
99.75
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3,141.21
-47.97
0
0
Op profit growth
0.59
-53.36
70.41
28.2
EBIT growth
0.59
1.69
-21.83
28.2
Net profit growth
15.09
21.89
-21.78
28.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8,750
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nikhilesh Narendra Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arpit Ashok Khemani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deepa Kishor Piplikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Jain
Additional Director
Jiteshkumar N. Agrawal
107 Plot No 268 Honey arjun,
Kaushlya tower CA Road,
Maharashtra - 440008
Tel: 91-22-26465178
Website: http://www.rajasthangasesltd.com
Email: info@rajasthangasesltd.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Rajasthan Securities Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company as Rajasthan Gases Private Limited on August 27, 1993 at Jaipur. Rajasthan. The Company was thereafter, converted i...
Read More
Reports by Rajasthan Securities Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.