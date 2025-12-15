1. The Board approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Tuesday 6th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M., through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA circulars and the Notice of EGM along with the explanatory statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, for seeking shareholder approval for the appointment of the Director and other proposed agenda items. 2. Appointment of Ms. Rupa Gupta, Proprietor of M/s Gupta Rupa & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, (Membership No. F12465 and Peer Review No. 12013WB1001500)., Kolkata as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. Authorization to Mr. Nikhilesh Khandelwal (DIN: 06945684) Managing Director to issue the EGM notice and undertake necessary filings and actions. This is to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, January 06, 2026 at 02.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Notice of the EGM is also uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.rajasthansecurities.com. We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, December 30, 2025 as the cut-off date for ascertaining the names of the members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the business to be transacted as per the Notice of the EGM and to attend the EGM. You are requested to take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.12.2025) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 01/2025-26 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, January 06, 2026 at 02.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The following businesses were transacted at the meeting as set out in the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting: Special Business: 1. Appointment of Mr. Jiteshkumar Narsingdas Agrawal (DIN: 09457707) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Ratification of the detailed PCA Certificate in relation to the Name Change already approved by BSE, pursuant to Regulation 45(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.01.2026) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the voting results of the business transacted at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Tuesday January 06, 2026 as Annexure I. We are also enclosing herewith the Scrutinizers Report on the remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM. You are requested to take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.01.2026)