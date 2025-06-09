This is to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 26TH September, 2025 at 01.00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed as per the attached schedule intimation.