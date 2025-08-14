Rajasthan Securities Ltd Management Discussions

The core business of the company is Trading and developers sector. The management discussion and analysis given below discusses the key issues of the Trading and developers sector.

1. Industry Structure and Development

This was a tough year with a continued challenging global economic scenario, putting the bricks on the growth of the major economies. During the year, expansion of global trade and services moved at a moderate pace. GDP growth however decelerated further in last years. The Company has been formed to carry on the business of Trading of Commodities, metal and investing in equities and securities. As LPG is highly competitive industry, therefore the company doesnt want to carry same. The Company has also extended its area of operation to other allied activities and expects better growth in the coming years.

2. Opportunities and Threats

In view of the undergoing economic reforms the better prospect of the Industry seems certain. Company keeps close watch on new industrial developments to keep track of changing demand and supply trends and will grab the opportunity of developing the business and to get the momentum. The major threat to our industry is again the subsidies provided by the Central Government to the PSUs only. The entire private sector faces competitive pressures from the PSUs, which enjoys access to lower costing due to the subsidies available to them.

3. Future Outlook

The Company foresees some strategic decision with the other Corporate to overcome the stringent condition of the Company and thereby hopes to get a stand in the competitive market. The Company expects the LPG business operation to resume sooner.

4. Risk & Concerns:

The global economy is passing through an uncertain phase. There is a marked slowdown in the major economies which could persist for some time. There is bound to be some impact of this on the Indian economy as well. Rajsthan Gases Limited will therefore, be operating in a tough environment. There is no clear indication of the Governments plans with regard to revision in the prices of sensitive petroleum products. Although the Government and the upstream companies are compensating the losses suffered on the sale of sensitive products, the delays in the receipt of the monies is adding to the interest burden and hence, impacting the financial performance. Rajasthan Gases Limitedis therefore, likely to encounter several risks in the course of its operations.

5. Internal Control system and their adequacy

The Company has adequate system of internal controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of frauds and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

6. Financial performance with respect to operational performance

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2024-25 is described in Directors Report. A critical appraisal is also made by the Audit Committee before drawing Quarterly Statement of Accounts and the Board also reviewed the same on each occasion.

7. Human Resource Management

The management firmly believes that the people are the driving force behind the growth of every organization and continues to focus on people development. The company has made optimum utilization of resources and technology and also used advanced methods and technology for the enhancement of efficiency and productivity.

8. Cautionary Statement: -

Statement in this management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations are "forward looking statements". Actual results might differ, materially from those anticipated because of changing ground realities.

9. Environmental Protection, Health and Safety (EHS)

EHS continues to receive the highest priority in all operational and functional areas at all locations of your Company. Systematic process safety analysis, audits, periodic safety inspections are carried out by expert agencies and suitable control measures adopted for ensuring safe operations at the site. Various processes as required for Pollution Control and Environmental Protection are strictly adhered to.

10. Corporate Social Responsibility

Board of Directors of the Company has serious concern about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and devised a CSR policy to carry out CSR initiatives in line with the requirements specified under the Companies Act, 2013.