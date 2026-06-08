To

The Members of

Rajasthan Gases Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of Audited Financial Results of Rajasthan Gases Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements."

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinions

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Statement under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion and analysis and directors report included in the annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a wholeis free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorsreport that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but isnot a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect amaterial misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and areconsidered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected toinfluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment andmaintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether dueto fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, andobtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for ouropinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud ishigher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i)of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether theCompany has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concernbasis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a materialuncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt onthe Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a materialuncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to therelated disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, tomodify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up tothe date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause theCompany to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, theplanned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including anysignificant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a Statement that we have compliedwith relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with themall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on ourindependence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government ofIndia in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act,we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the mattersspecified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information andexplanations which to the best of our knowledge andbelief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as requiredby law have been kept by the Company so far asappears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Lossincluding Other Comprehensive Income, theStatement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes inEquity dealt with by this report are in agreement withthe books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statementscomply with the accounting standards specifiedunder section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of written representations received fromthe directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on recordby the Board of Directors, none of the directorsis disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from beingappointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) ofthe Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols with reference to Financial Statements andthe operating effectiveness of such controls, refer toour separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided by the Company, to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The company has not paid any remuneration during the year under review.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included inthe Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as represented by the management:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation having impact on its Financial Position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-termcontracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, not hingh as come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a)& (b) contains any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has also not proposed dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks,the company has used accounting software(s) formaintaining its books of account which has a featureof recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the samehas operated throughout the year for all relevanttransactions recorded in the software.

For RAHUL S GUPTA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRN. 131447W) Sd/- (RAHUL S GUPTA) Proprietor Membership No. 133745 UDIN:25133745BMNTXU9823 Place: Nagpur Dated: 30-05-2025

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

[Annexure referred to in paragraph 6 Our Report of even date to the Members of RAJASTHAN GASES LIMITED. On the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2025]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipments and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipments and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) There are no immovable properties held in the name of the company; No title deed required.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions, therefore, the provisions of clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records produced before us, during the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture, or associate.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The company has not granted any loan and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) are not applicable

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues;

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax or sales tax or Service Tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of The Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture; hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of The Order not applicable.

(f) The Company has not obtained any loan during the year; hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For RAHUL S GUPTA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRN. 131447W) Sd/- (RAHUL S GUPTA) Proprietor Membership No. 133745 UDIN: 25133745BMNTXU9823 Place: Nagpur Dated: 30-05-2025

ANNEXURE B

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of RAJASTHAN GASES LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of RAJASTHAN GASES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls (the "Guidance Note")issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to These Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company ; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to These Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the ICAI.