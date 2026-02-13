Board Meeting 28 May 2026 20 May 2026

Audited Results

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Rajasthan Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13th February, 2026 At 02.00 PM, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine month ended 31st December,2025 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Any other subject with the approval of the Chairman. With reference to the captioned subject we hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office of the company at Shop No.107, Plot no.268, Honey Arjun Kaushalya Tower, C.A Road, Lakadganj, Nagpur - 440008, Maharashtra, India, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report on the said UFR by Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Sanjay Chindaliya & Company., (Firm Registration No.: 114779W), Chartered Accountants, Nagpur in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (copy enclosed). In continuation of our letter dated February 05, 2026 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2025, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, February 13, 2026 at the registered Office of the Company situated at Shop No.107, Plot no.268, Honey Arjun Kaushalya Tower, C.A Road, Lakadganj, Nagpur - 440008, Maharashtra, India. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 P.M. on February 13, 2026 and concluded at 4:00 P.M on February 13, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

1. The Board approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Tuesday 6th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M., through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA circulars and the Notice of EGM along with the explanatory statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, for seeking shareholder approval for the appointment of the Director and other proposed agenda items. 2. Appointment of Ms. Rupa Gupta, Proprietor of M/s Gupta Rupa & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, (Membership No. F12465 and Peer Review No. 12013WB1001500)., Kolkata as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. Authorization to Mr. Nikhilesh Khandelwal (DIN: 06945684) Managing Director to issue the EGM notice and undertake necessary filings and actions.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Rajasthan Gases Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 12th November 2025 AT 04.00 PM at the Registered Office of the company to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September2025 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other subject with the approval of the Chairman. 1. APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER,2025 2.CONSITUTION OF RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE 3. APPROVAL OF SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY WEF 20TH NOVEMBER 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Sub: Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting and Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Change in Directorate, Re-constitution of various committee

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025