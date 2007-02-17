Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.07
4.02
1.73
0.77
Net Worth
9.29
4.24
1.95
0.88
Minority Interest
Debt
8.84
7.01
6.19
2.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.13
11.25
8.14
3.72
Fixed Assets
0.63
0.63
0.08
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.07
0.06
0
Networking Capital
17.33
10.42
7.95
3.54
Inventories
11.91
7.52
5.61
3.26
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.69
3.96
3.25
2.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.94
3.43
2.67
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-4.93
-3.36
-3.14
-4.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.28
-1.13
-0.44
1.69
Cash
0.05
0.12
0.04
0.11
Total Assets
18.14
11.24
8.13
3.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.