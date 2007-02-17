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Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.07

4.02

1.73

0.77

Net Worth

9.29

4.24

1.95

0.88

Minority Interest

Debt

8.84

7.01

6.19

2.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.13

11.25

8.14

3.72

Fixed Assets

0.63

0.63

0.08

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.07

0.06

0

Networking Capital

17.33

10.42

7.95

3.54

Inventories

11.91

7.52

5.61

3.26

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.69

3.96

3.25

2.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.94

3.43

2.67

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-4.93

-3.36

-3.14

-4.51

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.28

-1.13

-0.44

1.69

Cash

0.05

0.12

0.04

0.11

Total Assets

18.14

11.24

8.13

3.72

Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd : related Articles

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