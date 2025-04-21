Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.33
46.94
44.68
56.53
Depreciation
-21.42
-24.42
-26.29
-23.71
Tax paid
-7.6
-15.14
-10.34
-19.14
Working capital
5.92
26.02
22.5
17.26
Other operating items
Operating
12.24
33.4
30.55
30.94
Capital expenditure
17.25
9.31
68.93
15.89
Free cash flow
29.49
42.71
99.48
46.83
Equity raised
437.93
418.86
366.87
315.68
Investing
0.75
0
0.6
-0.37
Financing
0.59
0.36
-0.12
-5.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.27
Net in cash
468.76
461.93
466.83
368.54
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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