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Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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745.05
(-0.62%)
Apr 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹748

Prev. Close

₹749.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹201.57

Day's High

₹762.45

Day's Low

₹735

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

575.91

P/E

12.58

EPS

59.17

Divi. Yield

4.03

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

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31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 15 Jul, 2024

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4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Rane Brake Lining Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Rane Brake Lining Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:19 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.89%

Foreign: 20.88%

Indian: 50.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.35%

Institutions: 3.35%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.73

7.73

7.73

7.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

273.35

253.45

235.11

229.91

Net Worth

281.08

261.18

242.84

237.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

505.55

423.88

470.98

482.47

yoy growth (%)

19.26

-10

-2.38

3.5

Raw materials

-268.92

-202.1

-224.62

-235.56

As % of sales

53.19

47.67

47.69

48.82

Employee costs

-78.77

-64.8

-76.63

-65.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.33

46.94

44.68

56.53

Depreciation

-21.42

-24.42

-26.29

-23.71

Tax paid

-7.6

-15.14

-10.34

-19.14

Working capital

5.92

26.02

22.5

17.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.26

-10

-2.38

3.5

Op profit growth

-27.27

0.23

-20.2

3.61

EBIT growth

-25.09

5.57

-21.44

-2.21

Net profit growth

-14.87

-7.39

-3.94

2.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

169.69

114.081,72,653.97451.380.373,971.2937.71

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

50,490

61.21,46,064.69674.60.556,164.15,232.85

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,373

76.7178,535.54392.580.194,907.98109.58

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

925

71.5757,766.39197.380.371,377.04100.61

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,527.6

43.5234,968.78213.480.463,752.73369.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

L Ganesh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harish Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatraman

Nominee

Yasuji Ishii

Independent Director

Brinda Jagirdar

Independent Director

C N Srivatsan

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Malhotra

Independent Director

N Ramesh Rajan

Registered Office

Maithri,

132 Cathedral Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600086

Tel: 91-44-28112472

Website: http://www.ranegroup.com

Email: investorservices@ranegroup.com

Registrar Office

2nd Floor Kences Tow,

1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,

Chennai-600017

Tel: 91-44-28140801/803

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com

Summary

Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name f...
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