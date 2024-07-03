Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹748
Prev. Close₹749.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹201.57
Day's High₹762.45
Day's Low₹735
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)575.91
P/E12.58
EPS59.17
Divi. Yield4.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.73
7.73
7.73
7.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
273.35
253.45
235.11
229.91
Net Worth
281.08
261.18
242.84
237.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
505.55
423.88
470.98
482.47
yoy growth (%)
19.26
-10
-2.38
3.5
Raw materials
-268.92
-202.1
-224.62
-235.56
As % of sales
53.19
47.67
47.69
48.82
Employee costs
-78.77
-64.8
-76.63
-65.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.33
46.94
44.68
56.53
Depreciation
-21.42
-24.42
-26.29
-23.71
Tax paid
-7.6
-15.14
-10.34
-19.14
Working capital
5.92
26.02
22.5
17.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.26
-10
-2.38
3.5
Op profit growth
-27.27
0.23
-20.2
3.61
EBIT growth
-25.09
5.57
-21.44
-2.21
Net profit growth
-14.87
-7.39
-3.94
2.34
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
169.69
|114.08
|1,72,653.97
|451.38
|0.37
|3,971.29
|37.71
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
50,490
|61.2
|1,46,064.69
|674.6
|0.55
|6,164.1
|5,232.85
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,373
|76.71
|78,535.54
|392.58
|0.19
|4,907.98
|109.58
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
925
|71.57
|57,766.39
|197.38
|0.37
|1,377.04
|100.61
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,527.6
|43.52
|34,968.78
|213.48
|0.46
|3,752.73
|369.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L Ganesh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatraman
Nominee
Yasuji Ishii
Independent Director
Brinda Jagirdar
Independent Director
C N Srivatsan
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Malhotra
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Maithri,
132 Cathedral Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600086
Tel: 91-44-28112472
Website: http://www.ranegroup.com
Email: investorservices@ranegroup.com
2nd Floor Kences Tow,
1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,
Chennai-600017
Tel: 91-44-28140801/803
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com
Summary
Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name f...
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Reports by Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged
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