|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|RANE BRAKE LINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending December 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from December 31 2024 to January 30 2025 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. Un-audited Financial Results, Limited Review Report and Earnings Release for Quarter and Nine-months ended December 31, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.