RANE BRAKE LINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending December 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from December 31 2024 to January 30 2025 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. Un-audited Financial Results, Limited Review Report and Earnings Release for Quarter and Nine-months ended December 31, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)