Rane Brake Lining Ltd Merged Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
169.69
|114.08
|1,72,653.97
|451.38
|0.37
|3,971.29
|37.71
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
50,490
|61.2
|1,46,064.69
|674.6
|0.55
|6,164.1
|5,232.85
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,373
|76.71
|78,535.54
|392.58
|0.19
|4,907.98
|109.58
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
925
|71.57
|57,766.39
|197.38
|0.37
|1,377.04
|100.61
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,527.6
|43.52
|34,968.78
|213.48
|0.46
|3,752.73
|369.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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