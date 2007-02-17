Rays of Belief Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.32
0.31
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.7
5.47
2.83
Net Worth
15.02
5.78
4.36
Minority Interest
Debt
6.58
2.13
1.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.76
0.7
0
Total Liabilities
22.36
8.61
5.77
Fixed Assets
4.51
3.95
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.07
1.46
0
Networking Capital
5.04
-1.39
-0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.08
0.18
0.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.49
3.42
1.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-0.47
-0.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.87
-4.52
-1.64
Cash
5.75
4.6
3.9
Total Assets
22.37
8.62
5.77
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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